Supervisors hear update, concerns about southern drainage district project

On Dec. 19, Engineering Consultant Tyler Conley of Bolton & Menk, informed Hancock County supervisors that legal communications may be necessary for Northern Natural gas pipeline crossings in Twin Lake Township.

Conley noted having contacted Jennifer Sweeney about several NNG line crossings of drainage district 1 and 2 south main. Conley said that a shallow line that people seek for that area to have a shallow line with less than two feet of cover decommissioned and to be able to till over whatever lines are there. Conley said he confirmed that two other NNG lines there would have just two feet of cover after construction work, according to current plans. He said that landowners prefer no work be done there.

Conley said the company had a survey team ascertain actual locations, probe and get actual depths. He said a letter from the company with full details was coming, but had not yet been received. Conley estimated there would be an affected area about 300 feet in the vicinity of uneven ditch that probably needs to be cleaned.

While still awaiting the NNG response, Conley expressed his concerns based on the findings so far.

“We’re reaching the point where, if that’s going to be the response, I will not have the authority to respond further,” said Conley, noting the likely need to involve legal counsel. “If there’s not additional work now, there probably would never come a time that things get any better there if they won’t allow any work. I don’t like to (bring) legal in on these things, but at best a letter of response is warranted, if work is required to be done there.”

“I think you’re heading where we’re going to go,” said Supervisor Chair Jerry Tlach, who noted the location is almost down to Wright County.

Conley said he would provide the company’s letter to Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders upon its receipt, so it can be discussed with the county attorney, legal staff, and supervisors.

“I think the district is fully in the right here,” said Conley of wanting to be able to till atop it. “It’s just a matter of communicating to them that they need to lower their lines, in my opinion.”

Hinders said NNG often sends letters notifying county officials of projects, saying ‘we’re relocating this line’ so why wouldn’t they do this one? We will find out.”

In other drainage district actions, supervisors unanimously approved the appointments of Brent Renner and Jon Hollatz as commissioners to reclassify the facilities of drainage district 66. They also unanimously approved a change order for a drainage district 174 open ditch repair, for grass seeding associated with the project, as well as a first payment estimate of $57,936 to Larson Contracting Central, LLC. Hinders said retainage would be held until seeding work is completed.

In other business, supervisors approved of completing and submitting an application for Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATCF) money available to counties. On Sept. 29, the United States Department of the Treasury announced the release of LATCF payments to counties. It pertains to “eligible revenue sharing counties” under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Auditor Michelle Eisenman said that $50,000 would be reported for this year and next year.

“I would say for that kind of money, we have to do it,” said Tlach. Eisenman agreed that it would make sense to apply and the board voted unanimously to do so.

Supervisors also approved a class C retail alcohol license with outdoor service and Sunday sales for Czech Connection/Duncan Community Hall.