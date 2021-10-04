Supervisors hear RenoDry proposal, inspection offer for Garner courthouse

Don Brown of RenoDry, who already contracted with Winnebago County for the Forest City courthouse, approached Hancock County supervisors on Oct. 4 proposing to inspect and, if necessary, cure "rising damp" in the Garner courthouse.

"We dry out old buildings and we're putting our equipment in (Winnebago County's) courthouse," Brown said. "Water coming up under the building gets into limestone and can get into the foundation of the building. It brings salt with it. Our equipment dries it and is a permanent solution"

Supervisor Jerry Tlach said county officials don't know if the courthouse has such moisture issues. Brown said white salt deposits is the most common sign of an issue.

"We've dried out some of the oldest buildings in the world over in Europe," Brown said of the Kansas City-based company, which has had projects in nine states. This includes the Forest City courthouse, Osceola County jail, and Taylor County courthouse in Iowa. Other RenoDry projects are in Missouri, Minnesota, and South Dakota.

The company's business partners, both military veterans, are currently working with Kansas on a possible state capitol building project.

Brown roughly estimated that the cost of such a project could run between $9,000-$11,000 ($1.50 per square foot average cost), if the Garner courthouse is similar in size and scope to the Forest City courthouse project.

"We'd be glad to come back and do an inspection," he said. "It is a permanent solution and there is no ongoing cost. It's the only cost you would have. It usually takes one and a half to two years to dry out a building."

Supervisors took the proposition under advisement, but took no immediate action. The county is already in the middle of several substantial courthouse updates and repair projects.

Supervisors tentatively accepted a completion of work project report provided by Tyler Conley of Bolton & Menk for a drainage district 174 project. Reutzel Excavating, Inc. is the contractor for the $70,933 project that has a $7,093 unpaid retainage.

Supervisors also scheduled a 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15 public hearing regarding project completion. Complaints will still be received prior to the hearing.

Conley said that a number of trees were removed as a result of one landowner's project concerns. He noted there will be a one-year maintenance time period following project closure.

"At the top end, there was a pretty rough transition from the ditch to the waterway itself," said Chair Gary Rayhons.

Conley said he would double check, but it is his understanding that area had been smoothed out and rock added.

County engineer Jeremy Purvis said a deteriorated Duncan frontage road will soon be removed and replaced with gravel by county secondary roads crews.

"They will be tearing out the old concrete that is so bad there," he said.

Purvis said the long-term plan for the approximately 400-foot stretch of road, which holds mostly light car traffic, is to add six inches of asphalt, hopefully next year. He noted that project would need to be added to the county's current five-year program for roads and bridges.

"People don't even drive on it," Rayhons said. "They swing way up on the shoulder and drive on the shoulder all the time."

Purvis also reported that the county is contracting with Heartland Asphalt of Mason City for patching projects on County Roads P14 near Crystal Lake and B55 by Klemme yet this fall.

In other business, supervisors unanimously approved an update to its 28E agreement with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for private well permitting.

