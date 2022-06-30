Supervisors hear reasons for higher insurance rates in new fiscal year

Hancock County supervisors heard first-hand how much Iowa insurance costs have risen in the past year.

Beginning on July 1, county insurance rates for participation in the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool will increase from $100,311 in fiscal year 2022 to $125,298 for fiscal year 2023, according to Hancock County Auditor Michelle Eisenman. However, county rates will decrease from $65,241 in fiscal year 2022 to $56,230 in fiscal year 2023 for the Iowa Municipalities Workers’ Compensation Association.

At their June 27 meeting to review county insurance coverage renewals, beginning on July 1, supervisors approved forms for the commitment to membership in ICAP as well as a Proxy form, listing Auditor Eisenman as the main contact and County Attorney Blake Norman as the alternate contact, and an acknowledgement form for having reviewed the application prior to approval.

Tom Christianson of Jaspersen Insurance explained some of the reasons for the insurance cost increases.

"This year was a very challenging one for insurance companies, said Christianson, citing claims for Deracho storms, a third year of COVID-19, and supply-chain constraints, lack of construction workers, and increased costs for many materials.

"I look for an increase next year as well," he said. Christianson noted that many significant weather-related property losses have occurred during the past several years.

"Your office has done a fantastic job of communicating with us on purchases, plans and other things," Christianson said.

He cited a 533% increase in building costs from 2018 to present. He said the industry first treated Derachos like cyclones, but now have built in the potential for additional future losses.

A Deracho is a widespread windstorm event like the one that hit a large swatch of Iowa in the spring of 2020.

"We knew it was going to go up," supervisor Sis Greiman said.

In the public forum, supervisors heard from a representative of the Garner Ambulance Service, who raised that county supervisors have the ability to start a process to declare EMS an essential service and put a countywide tax proposal to a public vote.

Supervisors said it would need to be studied and concluded it would be too late to get anything on the ballot for the upcoming November election. Supervisors heard that the Garner service is having difficulty maintaining 24/7 coverage at times, which is not unlike many ambulance services.

Emergency response coordinator for Winnebago and Hancock Counties, Andy Buffington, said a 60% favorable vote of the public would be required to pass a taxing measure should it be part of a future election. However, supervisors would first need to form an EMS advisory council that would complete a needs assessment and make funding recommendations.

"If we started today, the first time we'd see a penny would be September 2024," Buffington said. "Yes we are doing this in Winnebago County."

Winnebago County began discussions about the process for county EMS becoming an essential service in 2019, according to Buffington.

"It is the same issues that every service is having," he said. "This is not a Garner problem or a West Hancock problem. This is a problem that every service in the nation is having."

Supervisor Chair Jerry Tlach advised the Garner Ambulance Service members to work with Buffington to learn more about the process that Winnebago County is moving forward with on the issue. He suggested talking with officials in Forest City and Winnebago County to see if a plan can be formulated and whether there would be support for it in the county.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

