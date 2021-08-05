Supervisors ensure Winnebago County K9, Yeira, stays with Wilson family

Yeira is retiring from the Winnebago County Sheriff Department.
Winnebago County Supervisors on Aug. 5 unanimously approved the retirement of the department's K9 dog, effective Aug. 13.
They also approved transfer of ownership and responsibility for the dog to Winnebago County Sheriff Department Sgt. Brett Wilson and his family. Wilson has been the dog's handler, co-worker, and fellow family member for many years.
Wilson's daughter, Harper Wilson, accompanied her dad at the meeting to advocate for the family caring for Yeira in her retirement. She is the recently crowned 2021 Winnebago County Fair Little Miss.
"That's simple, the decision is made," supervisor Bill Jensvold said upon hearing Harper state her wish to keep the dog. "I don't care what the rest of the lawyers say."
Sheriff Steve Hepperly said that at 12 years old, Yeira has neared the end of her working career and recommended that transfer of ownership. He and officials noted the importance of a trained working dog, such as Yeira, not ending up in the wrong hands when transitioning from law enforcement duty.
"I've had her longer than Harper has been around," Sgt. Wilson said. "So, as long as Harper has been alive, she's known Yeira."
Supervisors expressed appreciation to the Wilson family for continuing to provide her a good home. Wilson and Hepperly said the sheriff's department has started fundraising efforts for Yeira's K9 replacement.
Wilson said that a young half German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix dog from Poland named "Riggs" is the intended replacement at a cost of about $12,500 for the dog, some equipment, leashes, different size harnesses, and training, etc. He noted working with Andy Klein of Tree Town Kennels in Forest City to ready the new dog. He said that that future working dogs are bred from Poland have some of the "best bloodlines."
"Riggs starts Aug. 15 on training," Wilson said. "Four weeks after that we'll be able to hit the road and ready to go."
Wilson and his wife, Allyson, own Freedom Fitness in Forest City, which opened in 2020. It is located just off Highway 69 near the A&W. In addition to their daughter, Harper, they have a young son, Brekken.
"Yeira is like a normal dog when she gets home," Wilson said. "I just take collars off her. She lays on the couch and does everything a normal dog would do. With Riggs, I don't know what he is going to be like when I get him home. He's really nice, super friendly."
