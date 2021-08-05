Supervisors ensure Winnebago County K9, Yeira, stays with Wilson family

Wilson said that a young half German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix dog from Poland named "Riggs" is the intended replacement at a cost of about $12,500 for the dog, some equipment, leashes, different size harnesses, and training, etc. He noted working with Andy Klein of Tree Town Kennels in Forest City to ready the new dog. He said that that future working dogs are bred from Poland have some of the "best bloodlines."

"Riggs starts Aug. 15 on training," Wilson said. "Four weeks after that we'll be able to hit the road and ready to go."

Wilson and his wife, Allyson, own Freedom Fitness in Forest City, which opened in 2020. It is located just off Highway 69 near the A&W. In addition to their daughter, Harper, they have a young son, Brekken.

"Yeira is like a normal dog when she gets home," Wilson said. "I just take collars off her. She lays on the couch and does everything a normal dog would do. With Riggs, I don't know what he is going to be like when I get him home. He's really nice, super friendly."

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

