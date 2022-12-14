Supervisors elect new Board of Health members

At the Dec. 13 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Home Health Care and Public Health Administrator Laura Huisman spoke on behalf of the Mitchell County Board of Health.

Huisman reported that the Board of Health had a special meeting on Dec. 12 to review candidates for its board. Brenda Miller and Sandy Offen are currently on the Board of Health, and they would like to remain in their positions. There were two other applicants interested as well.

According to Huisman, the Board of Health agreed that all four candidates were extremely qualified.

“Which brings a positive problem,” Huisman said. “Since there are so many people who want to serve on the Board, and that are qualified and knowledgeable, they did pass to expand the Board of Health from five to seven (members).”

Huisman indicated it was a 4-0 vote, adding that the State of Iowa requires at least five members, other counties have gone to seven members, and that the Board of Health would bring the proposed expansion to the Board of Supervisors the following week for final approval.

Afterward, the Board of Supervisors directly addressed the appointment of Board of Health members.

Supervisor Steve Smolik made the motion to approve Kari Tesch and Janet Borcherding to the Board of Health. At the Dec. 6 meeting, Smolik had emphasized that regardless of the Board of Health’s vote to retain Miller and Offen, the Board of Supervisors has the final say in appointing members to the Board of Health.

Supervisor Jim Wherry indicated that regardless of that day’s vote, in accordance with Huisman’s suggestion, he wanted the expansion to seven members on the following week’s Board of Supervisors agenda.

“We’ve had two on that went through that pandemic,” Supervisor Todd Frein said of Miller and Offen. “That have been good members. They’ve been here two weeks in a row and given their thoughts on Public Health. And then we make a motion to put two on – (Tesch and Borcherding, who) must be good candidates – but I guess I’m a little confused.”

Wherry agreed, adding he felt it would show a united front if all four potential Board of Health members were appointed at the same meeting.

“Let’s have a team effort here,” Wherry said. “Rather than scatter this out…. It just sends a bad signal. It’s unprofessional.”

The Board of Supervisors approved the appointment of Tesch and Borcherding to the Board of Health. The vote was split 3-2, with Smolik and Supervisors Mike Mayer and Mark Hendrickson voting yes, and Frein and Wherry voting no.

Tesch, a retired social worker who graduated with honors from the University of Northern Iowa, spoke to the Board of Supervisors, saying she wanted what was best for the county.

“No doubt you’ll do a good job,” Frein said.

“Anything I’ve said the last two weeks has not been a dig on you,” Wherry said.

“I know you don’ know me,” Tesch said.

“That’s not it either,” Wherry said. “It’s just the process, (how) this has all taken place, is what I have a problem with. It’s not against you. You’ll bring great benefits to the Board of Health.”

Afterward, a few members of the public voiced their opinions regarding how the Board of Supervisors handled the Board of Health appointments.

Former Mitchell County Supervisor Betty McCarthy, who is also a member of the Mitchell County Regional Health Center Board of Trustees, said she was concerned with how the Board of Supervisors behaved while addressing the Board of Health’s suggestion to keep Miller and Offen, and to expand to seven members, which would have allowed Tesch and Borcherding to be appointed at the same Board of Supervisors meeting.

McCarthy indicated she would prefer, in addition to Tesch and Borcherding, that the Board of Supervisors re-appoints Miller and Offen.

“They’ve given so much time and talent to this county,” McCarthy said, adding it was unusual for the Board of Health to have three nurses and a doctor as members.

Local resident Lindsey Falk said he believed the Board of Supervisors' behavior bordered on bullying.

Public Health Administrator Jessa Ketelsen directly confronted the Board of Supervisors.

“You guys could have done the right thing,” Ketelsen said. “And put the two who are currently on the Board and reelected them today. And then those two who are newly interested – (you could have elected) them next week if you really cared.”

Former Mitchell County Economic Development Director Sheri Penney echoed that sentiment.

“As a Board of Supervisors, you have a job to listen to the autonomous boards that you have in place,” Penney said. “These board members are stepping up, volunteering their time… to serve on these boards. By listening to the autonomous boards, when they come to you as Supervisors with a recommendation, it’s your job to put the right people in place, to be able to make the informed decision.

“It speaks volumes that you are not willing to listen to the recommendation of current board members…. As a taxpaying citizen, I encourage all Mitchell County residents to start asking questions to your Supervisors.”