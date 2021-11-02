Supervisors discuss road project funding

At the Nov. 1 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm introduced new secondary roads employee Brent Chapman, who will serve as roadside manager.

Brumm discussed the farm-to-market balances for upcoming road projects, and how there are borrowing restrictions.

“We’ll have a difficult time letting projects,” Brumm said, “if we leave these in the farm-to-market account….”

Brumm stated the fiscal year 2023 Balsam Avenue project could be paid, but everything beyond that would need pushed back a year to fit within the constraints of farm-to-market borrowing.

“So basically, we have to kick the can down the road on every other project for at least a year,” he said. “And this doesn’t include any projects where we see a road might need to be advanced… because we wouldn’t have the funding to do that.”

Brumm suggested using local funding on projects. It would provide an advantage, in that the county would not need to follow the Iowa DOT’s timelines for lettings, which would be March or April of 2022, according to Brumm. With local funding, letting would be in a couple of months.

“We would still contribute our $1 million like we said we would – we can still fit it into the program,” he said. “We’d be looking at the remaining funds of $3.6 (million) from TIF, or whatever (the supervisors) would like to use.”

When supervisor Jim Wherry asked whether using farm-to-market funds would affect all future projects, Brumm answered in the affirmative.

Wherry said the Foothill Avenue project cost $340,000 per mile, and that Hickory and Kirkwood are estimated by the engineer to cost $950,000 per mile. Brumm said the estimates might be less when they are let. Wherry responded by saying the price could go up instead.

“To me, that’s ridiculous that we’re doing that,” Wherry said. “I’ve accepted that we will do that, but I’m not going to accept sacrificing future projects and future roads for other people because we’re building these roads this way. I don’t think that’s right.”

He added that he would not vote to borrow farm-to-market funds for the projects.

“Then there’s the federal infrastructure that’s going to come at some point,” said Supervisor Mike Mayer of funding. “It’ll also trickle down to the county level.”

Brumm said the costs are high, but crews would need to widen the new road projects more than on this year's Foothill Avenue project.

“The roads are not good,” he added. “They need work.”

Supervisor Mark Hendrickson stated there is an abundance of vehicle traffic on the roads.

At the Oct. 25 supervisors meeting, Brumm said Hickory would have three-foot shoulders and 22-foot tops with a seven-inch concrete pavement.

Hendrickson requested another week for the supervisors to consider options.

“We’re going to maintain them the best we can, but a lot of times the sooner you get to them, the cheaper the costs,” Brumm said. “It just all depends if they fall apart faster than we think. Each winter is always different on our roads.”

“I remember months and months ago that people were saying these two roads had been on the radar for years and years,” said Supervisor Todd Frein. “The price is just going to keep going up…. Either we’re going to have to do it, find the money, or next year we’ll be doing the same thing and it’ll be $1 million a mile.

“I don’t want to pay that much either… the board previous kept putting them on the back burner. I think we want to get them done. It’s not going to get any cheaper.”

Brumm said there is much already invested in project design.

“I’m like (Wherry),” said Supervisor Steve Smolik. “I think we should go with what we’ve got.... The only thing of it is, I don’t want to use TIF.”

In other business:

• Mark Walk said it was requisite he get a preliminary lien search on Russ Kephart’s New Haven property. When he files the nuisance lawsuit, he must name everybody who has a judgement against Kephart. Walk anticipates the lawsuit will get filed the following week.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

