Supervisors discuss plans for Main to Main

At the Jan. 24 meeting of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Jim Wherry reported that several members of the public expressed concerns after the 2022 Main to Main Marathon. Main to Main participants can qualify for the Boston Marathon. Most of the concerns involved access to property along the event routes.

“There was a FedEx truck too they made turn around and he ended up back in the ditch…. They had to get a wrecker,” said Supervisor Mike Mayer. “There was a farmer I know that his sons were supposed to come and help him… and they wouldn’t let him go down the road. I got a number of phone calls.”

Mayer believes that if organizers of the Main to Main want to use the same route, they must contact each property owner for a blessing or a signature.

“Because there was way too much went wrong last year,” Mayer said.

“But in their defense, last year they had a change of guard at the (Cedar River Complex),” Supervisor Mark Hendrickson said of those in charge at the CRC in Osage. “They overdid their authority last year.” He also noted that approximately 500 runners participated in the Main to Main in 2022.

Supervisor Todd Frein believes the Board of Supervisors should meet with Main to Main organizers.

“I think they need to loosen up, because, again, I talked to the previous (director), and very rarely, other than the start, are these runners in a pack,” Frein said. “It spreads out. Only I don’t want the runners to get hurt either.

“I think (the marathon) is a good thing. Some might not think it’s profitable for Osage, but it is.”

Frein mentioned that the event promotes tourism, as runners frequent businesses such as restaurants across Mitchell County. The fact it is a Boston Marathon qualifier makes the event a major draw.

Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver indicated the problems he has encountered are the result of the Main to Main being a successful event.

“It seems like it grows each year,” Beaver said. “I don’t think the problems are insurmountable. I think we can continue to have the event…. Maybe it needs to be advertised as an open event, so the runners are aware there will be traffic on the roadway. Nobody is really responsible for them accept themselves. We can have safety folks along the route like we’ve had in the past.

“I support it. It’s a good event for the county and the cities. My deputies, the issue we had last year I think is isolated, although it was an issue. I don’t want it to happen again. There isn’t anything we can’t overcome.”

Beaver suggested contacting the organizers of RAGBRAI.

Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm said that the first year of the Main to Main, there were no road closures.

“The first year was utter chaos,” he said.

In subsequent years, organizers tried to solve the problem with road closures, which ultimately led to the concerns expressed by those who live along the route.

“Last year was the first year I wasn’t available to set up the detour,” Brumm said. “But in the past… we’ve always allowed the locals on the non-officially closed portions to get to their residences. It’s been a low-volume issue up until last year.”

In one incidence in 2021, Brumm escorted a farmer with a semi-load through a closed route.

“We close that road down early in the morning because we want people to understand the road’s closed, because we don’t know how fast these people are running,” Brumm said. “I have issues with the fact that people live on the road and still need access.

“On the flip side of that, it’s hard to say that nobody knows what’s going on that live on the route, because it’s been happening for so many years.”

Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy suggested checking the county’s insurance carrier for suggestions.

“Because they do sometimes have suggestions for events like this,” he said. “Insurance companies obviously are very concerned with paying out claims. If you get in a situation like this, if things go wrong, somebody can get killed or hurt, it doesn’t matter if the county is responsible or not, you’re going to find yourselves in a lawsuit, whether you asked for it or not.

“It sounds a bit like a mess.”

“I don’t agree with not allowing the locals to get into their yard,” Brumm said. “They need access…. There are probably other options for traffic control, but it’s going to cost money.”

Brumm added that runners need a hard surface as opposed to a gravel road, so options for the route are limited. He also noted it is difficult to plan for all emergencies, which include those medical in nature, both for those living on the route and for the 500 runners.

“It can be done,” Brumm said of satisfying all parties. “It’s just complicated as to how you want to do it.”