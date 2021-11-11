Supervisors discuss 28E agreement

At the Nov. 9 meeting, the Board of Supervisors discussed a 28E agreement in regard to Mitchell County Economic Development Commission.

“This is another situation where something so simple has caused so much controversy,” said Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk. “If anyone takes a look at those 501(c)(3)’s with (MCEDC) and the 28E agreement that I just happen to have from Riceville… (it) ran for one year from July 1, 2006 to July 1, 2007. Since then, it’s absolutely not been valid, end of story.

“The only reason I suggested getting rid of the 28E agreements is because Iowa Public Information Board found that because we had these 28E agreements that we were subject to the open meetings law.”

Walk stated that IPIB Executive Director Margaret Johnson and the IPI Board said MCEDC is the only economic development organization in the state of Iowa that is subject to the open meetings law.

MCEDC does not want to be, because an industry would not come to the county if their plan was disclosed, according to Walk.

Walk would like a resolution stating that they are finished with 28E agreements, and he believes they are no longer valid, which he argued with Johnson at a hearing.

Johnson told Walk they would treat them otherwise.

“Even though legally they aren’t (expired), we’re going to treat them as if they are,” Johnson said in essence, according to Walk.

It set off a firestorm when Walk suggested the 28E agreements had expired and MCEDC was not subject to the open meetings law, and that some believed Walk was doing something underhanded, he said.

In light of this, Walk told the supervisors to disregard his suggestions about 28E agreements, and for the county to maintain the status quo.

“You’re our attorney,” said supervisor Jim Wherry in response. “We go by or at least listen to what you recommend. If that’s something you recommend for this board, it merits us listening to that. You thought that thought for a reason initially.”

“For the only county having it, maybe we should get rid of it,” said supervisor Mike Mayer.

The county has been operating since 2007 without a valid 28E agreement, according to Walk, therefore disregarding 28E agreements would not change anything. He would like a resolution so that Iowa Public Information cannot say the 28E agreements are still in effect.

Upon suggestion from Supervisor Todd Frein, discussion and possible action on the 28E agreement was put on the agenda for the Nov. 23 meeting.

In other business:

• Walk described a road at 400th Street and Walnut Avenue. He said it had never been vacated, to Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm’s and Walk’s knowledge.

“The property owner, who owns property on both sides has put up a gate saying ‘No Trespassing,’ ‘No Hunting,’ something like that,” Walk said.

If the county still owns the road, a private landowner cannot block it, Walk stated. He added that two options would be to turn it into a Level B road or a Level C road. Brumm explained that a Level C road is gated, while a Level B road is basically a dirt road with trees on both sides to get people to their fields.

“(A Level C road) is what it should be anyway,” Brumm said. “Or, the other thing is to abandon it.”

Brumm said the Iowa DNR contacted his office because it believed the road was still public right-of-way, though he did not know where the complaint came from specifically.

“That right-of-way serves no purpose from what I can tell,” he said, adding that he believed the county should abandon it. There is one sign that reads ‘Dead End’ with no road classification.

Supervisor Steve Smolik said the stretch of road to his knowledge was approximately one quarter of a mile. He said both landowners on each side of the road agreed to abandon it.

“It serves us no purpose,” Brumm said.

Walk said it has always been policy that if a landowner wants a road abandoned, that they contact their attorney to prepare the paperwork and pay the cost for notice of publication and send it on to the county attorney. Then the supervisors must move to abandon the road and set a public hearing date.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

