Supervisors deny St. Ansgar’s request for paving funding

Francis pointed out that in the past, before she was on the Board, that the county had done things that she felt weren’t in the best interest of county funding, and she believes it is time to correct those practices. She informed Horgen that he could come back after the new Board was seated in January, and resubmit his request to the newly elected Board.

“I thought maybe the county could help us out,” said Horgen.

Supervisor Smolik said he believes there was other available funding that the city could apply for at this time. Walk stood firm in supporting the measure.

Horgen later stated he thinks the Board should continue to use TIF Funding to help with county progress. Walk agreed with Horgen. Both Francis and Smolik countered, stating they think some of the county’s TIF debt should be paid off before more TIF borrowing occurs.

In other concerns before the Board:

• Sheriff Greg Beaver said he thinks the county jail’s population has been higher lately because the virus has caused court delays. He also informed the Board the new laptops for his department’s vehicles are here, but still need to be installed. The laptop technology will make communications easier between officers in the field, and with other law enforcement in the area who have the same technology.