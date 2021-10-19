Supervisors debate security committee

At the Oct. 19 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm presented the professional services agreement from WHKS for a feasibility study on Bridge H-026, which is south of Osage.

Brumm indicated the bridge was posted for load, based on special haul vehicles, and previous discussions revolved around options to strengthen the bridge.

The study would not be for design, but is an evaluation. It includes site visits, a summary of existing conditions, recommendations for bridge strengthening, dead load reduction, replacement and staged construction, and an engineer’s opinion of probable costs.

Brumm stated that in 2002 the bridge had been widened and the beams painted to protect the steel. It was constructed in 1952, according to supervisor Mike Mayer.

“And it’s still got some good life to it yet,” Brumm said. “But when these bridges were designed, they were designed under a different design standard. Now everything has a higher standard with different axles under trucks.

“We just can’t design for everything and foresee what’s coming up the road next.”

Dependent upon how they are maintained, Brumm explained, bridges can age well and last for decades, though there are a few 100-year-old bridges in poor shape. He speculated there might be 30 years of life left in Bridge H-026.

Supervisor Steve Smolik said that two large trucks meeting at the same time on the original bridge was an exciting ordeal.

“Your mirrors weren’t very far apart,” Smolik said. “Occasionally they did tap. It was more exciting to come down the hill with a dump truck that had poor breaks and see a combine in the middle of (the bridge).”

The board approved the contract with WHKS of Mason City, billed hourly not to exceed $7,900.

Brumm reported Henkel Construction was decking the bridge near Bailey, and the bridge on Balsam Avenue would be closed Oct. 20. For the latter, two bridge crews were coming to expedite the project.

“Hopefully it goes faster than my Worth County bridge, which is still closed,” he said.

As well, secondary road crews were patching concrete and blading. The weather dry, supervisor Mark Hendrickson informed Brumm he had received a few complaints about rough spots.

In other business:

• Mayer reported the board had received two bids to insulate and line the county maintenance garage. The supervisors chose to pay a bit more, $29,988.93, to stay local and for what they considered a superior product. They approved going with the bid from Ted May Construction, with the other bid from Triple E Construction for $29,750.

Mayer said the project could be completed this fall.

• Supervisor Jim Wherry revisited the Oct. 12 meeting, regarding Midwest Engineering Firm revamping the sheriff’s office’s HVAC system.

“The question came up whether they’re comfortable with the price range they initially quoted us,” Wherry said. “(Midwest Engineering) wanted to remind us things are a lot different now in regards to people aren’t working, contractors are busy, and people aren’t working in regard to parts being delivered….” Therefore, in this atmosphere, an estimate would be difficult to nail down.

However, Wherry said they could get an estimate by the end of the year.

“You never know until someone actually bids,” he added.

• Moving on, the supervisors debated a proposed security committee, based on advice from the courthouse’s active shooting training from a few weeks prior.

Mitchell County E-911 Coordinator Kris Olson suggested including buildings for other county entities such as Conservation and Public Health.

“We really shouldn’t leave anybody out, period,” he said.

Mayer suggested a representative from each building.

For the security committee, the board chose a tentative, initial group of names including Olson, Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beavers, Smolik, Hendrickson and a few other officials to be determined.

