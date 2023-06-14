At their June 13 meeting, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors discussed the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline that would run throughout Iowa and several Midwestern states. According to Iowa Utilities Board spokesman Don Tormey, the project would be classified as a hazardous liquid pipeline.

Supervisor Mark Hendrickson said Mitchell County does not have an ordinance for the pipeline, and he asked Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy whether the county needs a moratorium.

Murphy said he had anticipated that question would come up at some point, and he has begun researching the matter.

“The answer is I’m not sure,” Murphy said. “There’s a provision in that (Iowa) Code chapter…. Once public meetings are held, then a company has a right to do certain surveys. It preemptively grants other people the right to go onto your property. We don’t see many statutes like that, but that’s what this one is.”

According to Murphy, there has been litigation throughout Iowa regarding that specific chapter in the Iowa Code. At least one district court decision found certain parts of the statute unconstitutional. That decision must now make its way to the Iowa Supreme Court or the Iowa Court of Appeals.

“I don’t know what’ll happen,” Murphy said. “Nobody does. If you were to talk to an attorney for the legislature, they’re going to say, no, you don’t have that right to do a moratorium, because you can’t supersede state statute.

“If a landowner takes issue with that, they bring an action against the company,” Murphy said of past litigation. “They took kind of a bold stance – that’s how new case law’s made. Usually someone says, ‘I’m going to push the envelope, I’m not going to go with the flow. I’m going to push back.’”

The company, Summit Carbon Solutions, calls the pipeline “Project Footprint.” It will capture carbon dioxide from the fermentation process of biorefineries such as ethanol plants, compress the CO2, and channel it to North Dakota for storage.

Murphy said it would be interesting to see if a county passed a moratorium on the pipeline.

“You might end up in court,” he explained. “I’m not going to tell you you’re not going to win. I don’t know whether you would win – the thing is so new. But I think under the written law the answer is no, you probably can’t pass a moratorium. But if you get a judge that maybe has a different view of that statute, they might say the moratorium is okay.”

Hendrickson replied that he thinks the county should have a moratorium in place to protect landowners. Murphy said it will become a bigger issue and he would do more research.

Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver offered his thoughts.

“If this pipeline begins and we have landowners that tell these surveyors or these company owners that you’re not coming on my property, and they refuse to leave, short of a court order, they’re going to get a ticket,” Beaver said. “Because there is no clarity. My guys are going to be in the middle of it, and we’re going to have to make a decision up front how it’s going to be handled, or all these landowners are going to call my office.

“We’re in the middle of it. The courts can’t make up their mind, we don’t know if they can prosecute them or not. We’ve got to find out. So if a landowner says, ‘Look, you can’t be on my property, I don’t want your pipeline,’ and they refuse to leave, our only recourse is to write them a citation. And they come to court – they’re going to know.

“We’re going to do something. We’re not just going to stand by and referee for hour after hour from one track of land to the next on this pipeline. That’s no way to do business.

“We’ve got to look out for our landowners. And I’m not against the pipeline, but I’m going to enforce the law.”

Murphy said he has attended county attorney gatherings where the subject of the pipeline has come up, and there is never any more clarity after the discussion than before.

“It’s a muddled mess when it starts, and it’s a muddled mess when it’s done,” Murphy said.

Beaver said the issue will be complaint driven.

“But we’re going to answer those complaints, so it’s pretty clear if the landowner doesn’t want you on the property and the code isn’t clear, then I guess we have to issue a citation and bring them to court,” Beaver reiterated.

“I would agree with you in that way,” Supervisor Jim Wherry said. “You’re doing your job, then it goes before a judge and the judge can figure out what they want to do.”

“Someone needs to make a decision,” Beaver said. “That’s what they’re getting paid for and it doesn’t seem like they can make a decision. It all falls in our lap.”

Beaver said it reminded him of the unrelated issue of mental health, which he believes is not properly addressed by the state, allowing the burden to fall upon local law enforcement agencies.

Beaver added that he anticipates landowners telling the pipeline company no.

Supervisor Todd Frein reported recently meeting with Summit Carbon Solutions. He encouraged those involved to schedule a meeting with the company, as well.

“Some of this will take care of itself,” Frein said. “They’re very willing to work (with landowners) – I’m not going to say 100% – but some of it will take care of itself. They have went around a tree before that was a family tree from great-great-grandparents. They don’t want to have any of this situation.”

“They’re probably going to have it,” Murphy replied, noting he was not arguing for or against the pipeline. “People don’t like to have that kind of stuff crammed down their throat, and I know there’s a lot of sentiment out there that’s what’s happened with the statute.

“People get really, really mad – when you pass a statute that says after this step or that step you can go ahead and enter somebody’s property for the point of doing a survey, that’s a pretty bold state action in my opinion.

“What it comes down to is whether somebody decides to push back. I’m not saying anyone ought to, I’m not advocating that, I’m just saying.”

Mitchell County Planning and Zoning Administrator and Environmental Health Specialist Amanda Baer added that the county might incur potential future costs as a result of the pipeline. If a county has a pipeline, a pipeline inspector is required.

Though Baer is not certain, she does not believe the pipeline company would be responsible for the cost of signing that inspector.

“It’s the county’s responsibility,” she said.

Baer indicated she had spoken to other counties regarding the issue. One county created two ordinances, but decided to hold off on passing them until they could determine whether they had any jurisdiction over the matter.

“I do know that zoning is a thing up for debate out of this (Iowa Code chapter),” Baer said. “Because if they’re coming into our county, how do they have this stuff happening without county jurisdiction overseeing that, even though we have a state and federal jurisdiction overseeing us?”

Baer added she is performing as much research as possible concerning the ramifications of the pipeline.

According to Murphy, zoning is generally a local issue, and state law by statute gives counties significant control over zoning. “There’s going to be a direct clash between statutes,” he said.