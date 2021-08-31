Supervisors debate live broadcast of meetings

At its meeting on Aug. 31, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors discussed livestream video board meetings. Supervisor Mark Hendrickson said he placed the topic on the Aug. 31 agenda.
“Between last week and when we had the 10-hour days discussion, there’s been a lot of usually three to four secondary road guys on the phone listening or watching,” Hendrickson said, adding that if the supervisors eliminated the chance to view the meeting live, it would encourage employees to continue working through the broadcast.
Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm said listening to the meeting was not much different than listening to music or a radio talk show.
“However, I don’t quite understand what the urgency is to listen live,” he said. “They’re part of the public, but they’re also doing their job, and they should be doing their job. If they’re watching it, that’s different [because] they shouldn’t be. If they’re listening to it, that’s a different story altogether.”
He also said secondary road crews distracted by a meeting could be a safety hazard.
Mitchell County Auditor Rachel Foster discussed the possibility of not posting the video of the meeting until later in the day, and making exceptions for the live broadcast by request.
Mitchell County Public Health Administrator Laura Huisman said she would prefer livestreaming would continue.
“A lot of times we’re so busy I can’t make it to the meeting, but I’d really like to jump on when I’m able to,” Huisman said. “Especially with the department heads being on the agenda.”
Supervisor Jim Wherry said he had no problem with department heads listening live, but not for employees in a department as a whole.
“I think it’s very important the public knows what’s going on,” Wherry said. “But it’s very unfortunate when a number of individuals possibly ruined that for the public. I’ve got a big problem with secondary roads… doing this.”
Supervisor Todd Frein indicated he believed that phone calls from secondary roads during board meetings were unacceptable.
Brumm said he needed to better enforce the secondary roads phone policy, while adding it was difficult to enforce because he is not in physical contact with each worker every day. He added that one recent call was accidental, which Foster confirmed.
“Instead of being on the phone while they’re working, they should be paying attention to the task at hand,” Brumm said. “That is something these guys need to be a little more responsible for.”
Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk suggested it would not be wise to only accept certain people as guests to the livestream, as the supervisors would run the risk of a member of the public saying they were excluded from an open meeting.
“If it’s going to be available, it needs to be available to anyone who signs in,” Walk said.
Frein said he believes all department heads need to address the issue within their departments, adding that the supervisors should revisit the livestream debate in a week.
“It definitely is a problem, as we can see,” Frein said.
