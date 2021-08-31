Supervisors debate live broadcast of meetings

“A lot of times we’re so busy I can’t make it to the meeting, but I’d really like to jump on when I’m able to,” Huisman said. “Especially with the department heads being on the agenda.”

Supervisor Jim Wherry said he had no problem with department heads listening live, but not for employees in a department as a whole.

“I think it’s very important the public knows what’s going on,” Wherry said. “But it’s very unfortunate when a number of individuals possibly ruined that for the public. I’ve got a big problem with secondary roads… doing this.”

Supervisor Todd Frein indicated he believed that phone calls from secondary roads during board meetings were unacceptable.

Brumm said he needed to better enforce the secondary roads phone policy, while adding it was difficult to enforce because he is not in physical contact with each worker every day. He added that one recent call was accidental, which Foster confirmed.

“Instead of being on the phone while they’re working, they should be paying attention to the task at hand,” Brumm said. “That is something these guys need to be a little more responsible for.”