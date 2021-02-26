Supervisors debate garage proposal

The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors continues to discuss construction of a county maintenance garage. While a decision has yet to made, courthouse custodian David Hartogh has been researching the proposed building in Osage. He suggested assigning a project manager.

“I would do it, but I’m going to need some guidance,” Hartogh said.

Hartogh, EMS, Public Health and the Assessor could potentially use the garage. It might also serve as storage for COVID-19 supplies and as a location for vaccination clinics.

“So my question to you is, how can you justify why Mitchell County needs to build a building for you related to COVID?” supervisor Jim Wherry asked Laura Huisman, administrator of Public Health.

“There are a few different reasons,” said Huisman. “We really like storing a stockpile, and we have at the moment gowns scattered all over in storage. We have a storage shed. We have also been storing at the fire station.

“Fortunately we have a place where we’re able to do the drive-through clinics. But if this is going to be built, we’d like to do our drive-through testing and vaccination clinics [there] in the future. We do flu clinics every year – it’d be nice if we could be using that instead of being outside.”