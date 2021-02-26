Supervisors debate garage proposal

The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors continues to discuss construction of a county maintenance garage. While a decision has yet to made, courthouse custodian David Hartogh has been researching the proposed building in Osage. He suggested assigning a project manager.
“I would do it, but I’m going to need some guidance,” Hartogh said.
Hartogh, EMS, Public Health and the Assessor could potentially use the garage. It might also serve as storage for COVID-19 supplies and as a location for vaccination clinics.
“So my question to you is, how can you justify why Mitchell County needs to build a building for you related to COVID?” supervisor Jim Wherry asked Laura Huisman, administrator of Public Health.
“There are a few different reasons,” said Huisman. “We really like storing a stockpile, and we have at the moment gowns scattered all over in storage. We have a storage shed. We have also been storing at the fire station.
“Fortunately we have a place where we’re able to do the drive-through clinics. But if this is going to be built, we’d like to do our drive-through testing and vaccination clinics [there] in the future. We do flu clinics every year – it’d be nice if we could be using that instead of being outside.”
Public Health will continue to stockpile PPEs as insurance against another pandemic or outbreak. In the past, the State of Iowa has encouraged Public Health to stockpile, but lack of space has hindered Huisman's goal. Public Health’s hand sanitizer, PPEs, generator and other items are stored in various locations across Osage.
“We are helping for a future problem, by building a building they can actually use,” Wherry said.
Wherry added that COVID-19 relief money of around $51,000 would be coming in a week, and if the building is used for matters related to COVID-19, the money could possibly go toward the garage.
“Emergency Management would be willing to pay rent on the storage for my trailers and my truck,” coordinator Kris Olson said. “I’m looking at purchasing some generators with lighting equipment. We could utilize that lighting equipment for a natural disaster, a crime scene, [or] the fire department might have something overnight big enough they need lighting.”
Olson said two of his trailers sit outdoors, and it is both a maintenance and a security issue. In the past, the vehicles have received water damage. As well, Olson said 911 is looking at putting right-of-way equipment in a trailer, which might become a target for thieves.
“Anything would be better than what we have now,” Huisman said.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.