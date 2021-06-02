Supervisors consider new policy to expedite farmers' tile-crossing issues

Meinders confirmed that landowners would always have the option to go through the formal process. He noted that the crossings eligible for the new option could be new tile crossings and probably also existing crossing repairs of some non-drainage-district tile crossings.

Meinders said it is challenging for his department to do all of these crossings, saying it usually takes at least a day to install a tile crossing. He said it would be good to have another option available when approached by landowners and that he thinks the bordering county has something that appears to be workable in place. He also said it would be good to have a policy rather than having to enter into verbal agreements when situations arise regarding tile crossings.

In other business:

• Supervisors approved Heidi Fedders’ request to use courthouse grounds as part of a June 26 Forest City Relay for Life cancer-prevention fundraising event.

“We are planning on doing a Relay for Life activity,” said Fedders. “This year is much more downscale since we can’t really have a large event (due to COVID-19).”