Hancock County supervisors on July 10 were finally able to close an open ditch repair project after holding a drainage district 174 completion hearing. The project was delayed by a monsoon-like rainstorm in April of last year. That’s when nearly five inches of rain within an hour there moved rip rap and significantly eroded banks there.

In the completion hearing, Tyler Conley of Bolton & Menk noted that bids for the repairs, which consisted largely of bank shaping and restoration as well as the addition of more rip rap and grout for reinforcement, were received on July 28, 2022. The contract was awarded to Larson Contracting Central, LLC for $69,119. Project work began on Nov. 22, 2022, and was substantially completed by May 1, 2023.

Additional rock was also added further down the channel for stability, according to Conley, and the total project cost increased to $73,692.

“It was a significant rain event there that did some pretty significant damage,” said Conley, who noted that damages were paid to one landowner. Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders reported that no written public comments were received and no comments were provided at the hearing.

“It’s unfortunate it happened, but I feel it has been repaired very well,” Conley said. “It should never happen again. Larson did a very good job and I have no concerns with the work they did.”

Hancock County Supervisor Gary Rayhons agreed, saying “they laid that in there very nicely. I think it’s going to hold up very well.”

Conley said that the final contract was paid, except for a 10% retainage. Hinders had final pay applications from the contractor for release of the retainage, which supervisors unanimously approved.

Veterans Affairs administrator leaving

Hancock County Veterans Affairs Commissioner Marvin Johnson of Kanawha informed supervisors that the county’s veterans affairs administrator position will soon be vacant once again. Tonya Lorentzen of Garner, who replaced Gerald Edgar of Garner last August, submitted her letter of resignation, effective Aug. 3, at the the last commission meeting.

Johnson said she could stay on and possibly work on Fridays to help train a new employee, if approved by the board of supervisors. The Hancock County administrator serves three days a week (Tuesday-Thursday) plus other days by appointment. The office provides assistance with Veterans Administration forms for various benefits and receiving compensation for things such as injuries and other medical issues. No action was taken and the matter was set to be revisited at the next weekly supervisors meeting.

Courthouse tower concern

County Engineer Jeremy Purvis reported that contractors ran into an area of concern during courthouse restoration work. He said they think they found asbestos in the old northwest tower roof. He was expecting results of a sample provided for testing within the week.

“If it is asbestos, it’s going to be costly,” said Purvis, noting there was an asphalt layer on top of wood as well as a layer of black tar with pea gravel.

“The condition of the roof is just not really great either,” Purvis said.

“Hopefully, it’s just decomposed fiber board,” Rayhons said.

In other business, supervisors:

Approved the full-time hire of an additional on-call person in the county’s E-911 call center at a pay rate of $19 per hour, upon the recommendation of Communications and E-911 Director Andy Buffington.

Approved an independent contractor agreement with Elizabeth Powers for cleaning services at the 545 State Street Hancock County Public Health building in Garner. Maintenance Head Jacob Schreur said the contract is effective from July 1 through June 30 of next year and that the pay amount increased from $80 per week last year to $90 per week.

Delayed setting a date and time for a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the county’s fiscal year 203-24 budget. The amendment would reconcile several capital projects in the current budget, but supervisors decided to wait to see if there are additional costs due to a finding of asbestos.