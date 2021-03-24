Supervisors borrow $300,000

On March 23, the Board of Supervisors held a public hearing to approve borrowing $300,000 for Mitchell County Conservation to add land to Riverside Park.

The supervisors first addressed a property issue.

According to Mitchell County Conservation Board Director Adam Shirley, there is an easement on the east side of the Pitzen property next to Riverside Park in Stacyville. It allows access to a field via a dirt path, allowing the owner to get hay.

“Whether we want to open that to the public or not is up to us,” Shirley said.

“That is probably his concern,” supervisor Steve Smolik said of the property owner. “That’d be something you’d definitely want to get chatted out. I’m sure for him he’s not going to want someone cruising through after a rain. I think he’d be happy to have it just for Conservation officials.”

After no further discussion, the Supervisors voted to enter into a loan agreement in order to loan money not to exceed a principal amount of $300,000 for the purpose of acquiring Conservation property.

