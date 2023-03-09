After its March 6 public hearing on a $90,884 expense for updated voting tabulation system equipment, hardware, software, training, and technical support, Hancock County supervisors approved the expenditure.

During the hearing, News Director AJ Taylor of KIOW Radio (107.3 FM) in Forest City, saying it was on behalf of the larger public, asked why the board was choosing to purchase this now after a number of other taxpayer-funded projects. He cited inflation and an economy that is burdening consumers.

“It just needs to be updated is the main thing,” said Auditor Michelle Eisenman, noting its importance to election security and integrity. She also said the last time everything was updated was in 2015-16.

Supervisor Chair Sis Greiman said that the board started looking into the needed purchase before high inflation rates.

“Some things need to be updated,” Greiman said. “They just have to be.”

Taylor asked if the new equipment and related purchases would make the county’s system absolutely 100% hack-proof. Greiman noted that Auditor Eisenman had extensively researched the purchase. Eisenman said she believed everything would be hack-proof with the purchase. She also noted that Hancock County tests every machine to be used prior to Election Day and like all Iowa counties is required to recount paper ballots. There were no other oral or written comments received.

“Having the means to ensure the integrity of the election is big,” Eisenman said. “Iowa is really good about that.” Supervisor Greiman also noted that the board of supervisors also canvass election results.

Following the hearing, supervisors approved a resolution for the authorization of a contract and three-year installment purchase agreement with Henry M. Adkins & Son, of Clinton, Missouri.

Employee life insurance option

Supervisors also discussed options with Auditor Eisenman for interested county employees to apply for New York Life Insurance through payroll deduction. Eisenman said employees would either need to be asked medical questions to qualify or the county would need to provide census information such as date of birth and other employee information. She noted that the county pays no portion for employees that choose the life insurance payroll deduction.

“I think the easiest is, if they’re interested, to have them be asked medical questions, rather than give everyone’s personal information,” Supervisor Gary Rayhons said.

Greiman agreed, saying “that’s usually how life insurance works anyway.”

The board then directed Eisenman to use the first option of having employees answer medical questions.

Bids for fuel tanks

Supervisors set 3:30 p.m. on March 31 as the time for receiving bids for sale of the county’s prior emergency generator diesel fuel tanks. Bids should be directed to the Hancock County Auditor’s Office. The successful bidder would be responsible for removing and transporting the tanks.

“There’s a couple people who expressed interest like two days after the deadline last time,” said Hancock County Emergency Response Coordinator Andy Buffington, expressing optimism they may sell when rebid.

Rough roads

County Engineer Jeremy Purvis updated the board on the condition of county roads that were impacted by heavy rain amidst freezing conditions a week earlier. A number of roads were closed due to standing water, with many ditches frozen and full of water.

“It seems like almost every gravel road has a bad spot on it,” said Purvis, noting that heavy rural truck traffic was really tearing up some of them. “We’re working on soft spots and hauling rock to them. It’s every county around here. It’s everywhere. With how bad our spots are, we have to haul rock.”

He said 10 roads were closed the week before, but seven had reopened.

“We’ve got just three roads closed now,” so that’s great,” Purvis said.

Purvis provided the following list of impacted county roads:

Closed - 140th Street between Iowa and James Avenues

Closed - 190th Street between Birch and Crane Avenues

Closed - Crane Avenue between 290th and 310th Streets

Reopened - 240th Street between Echo and Grant Avenues

Reopened - 210th Street between Ford and James Avenues

Reopened - 200th Street between Hill and Iowa Avenues

Reopened - 150th Street between Deer and Echo Avenues

Reopened - Hill Avenue between 200th and 210th Streets

Reopened - Grant Avenue between 200th and 210th Streets

Reopened - Birch Avenue between 220th and 225th Streets

“Some of those gravel roads are almost a disaster, but what else can you do,” said Supervisor Jerry Tlach.

Purvis also presented a resolution establishing authorized use of 5-ton embargo in the county’s secondary road system. Supervisors unanimously approved it.

“It allows us to close certain roads where extra weight is going to be detrimental,” Purvis said. “This does not apply to any roads yet. It just gives us the authorization to use when necessary.”

Purvis said that it was not applied to any country roads last year and just one road the prior year. The approved resolution authorizes the county engineer to close any secondary roads to vehicle in excess of five tons per axle for a period of time deemed expedient, but not to exceed 90 days. Signs would need to be posted for any roads order closed to heavy loading.

Purvis said that is gives his department the ability to repair and get roads in better condition in situations such as inclement weather.

“We’re doing the best we can to put rock on the roads and keep them going,” said Purvis, who also noted the use of some ground concrete. He said the cement powder in it helps firm up the bad spots.

In other business, supervisors approved an application for a Class C retail alcohol license with outdoor service for Slippery Elm Inc. (Slippery Elm Golf Course).