Supervisors approve tax rebate for Valent BioSciences

The room was full at the May 17 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, with most local citizens present to await the decision on a Tax Increment Financing rebate for Valent BioSciences.

Mitchell County Economic Development Commission Director Sheri Penney reported to the Board of Supervisors that Valent was prepared to expand its physical plant on the city limits of Osage, which would in turn have a taxable value of $3.6 million and would include up to 10 new jobs.

The State of Iowa was prepared to invest over $1.1 million in grants based on the Board of Supervisors’ decision that day.

“This will only happen if the county has some sort of financial contribution,” Penney said of Iowa providing the grants. “In order to receive state funding, there always has to be a local buy-in. They would like to see local government has some sort of skin in the game.”

Valent was asking for an 80% Tax Increment Financing rebate for 10 years, which would be for the plant expansion only. Penney reported the state recommended that figure.

“80% is a very fair, safe number,” Penney said.

The cost to the county would be a tax rebate of around $65,000, while it would still collect around $16,000 in additional taxes from the expansion. Property taxes on the existing plant would remain the same.

According to Penney, the City of Osage could not participate because Valent is located in an urban renewal district, which means only the county can receive TIF from Valent.

Osage Mayor Steve Cooper said the city’s relationship with TIF goes back to 1985.

“We not only tie an increase in taxation to property taxes to (TIF), but we also tie a number of jobs,” Cooper said, adding that when businesses predict the number of new positions, such as Valent’s estimate of 10, it usually becomes more than the estimate. He urged the Supervisors to support the Valent project.

Penney reported that Valent pays annual property taxes equaling $232,000.

Penney added that around 30 children of Valent employees attend Osage Community School District, and 17 will be school age within the next few years. Osage Superintendent Barb Schwamman informed the Board of Supervisors the school supported the proposal.

“Economic development is critical to us maintaining student enrollment, which is how we drive our funding stream, which keeps your taxes down,” Schwamman said.

Schwamman also said the school is working on programs where Valent scientists interact with Osage students.

“We’ve got the best science hands-on labs right there,” Schwamman said.

Supervisor Jim Wherry believes supporting Valent would help encourage other businesses to consider Mitchell County.

“It’s difficult to get a quality industry to come to a small county,” said Wherry. “If we turn down something like this, this goes on (our) history we’re not willing to support our existing industries.”

Penney said industry already provides some of the largest property tax revenue figures in Mitchell County.

Wherry added that since Valent and A to Z Drying in Osage work together in close partnership, helping Valent would also help A to Z Drying.

“A few indecisions or wrong decisions can send signals, as Supervisor Wherry mentioned, that we are not open for business,” said local businessman Kevin Kolbet.

“I’d like to stay proactive too,” said Mitchell County Supervisor Todd Frein. “We’ve got our subdivisions going in, we’ve got our derelict housing program going. If we approve this, we’ve got more jobs coming to the town. That means more people.”

The Supervisors unanimously approved the TIF Rebate for Valent.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

