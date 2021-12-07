Supervisors approve speculative building

Mitchell County Economic Development Commission board seeks construction of more speculative buildings, while Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm prepares for future road projects on Hickory and Kirkwood avenues.

At the Dec. 7 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm discussed an agreement for WHKS to finish Hickory Avenue and Kirkwood Avenue.

“We got these yesterday,” Brumm said, and for Hickory Avenue the bill is not to exceed $49,250 for a local letting. “That’s a little bit higher than they had before, but they’ve got to do a little more work since it’s not going to go through the DOT. There’s more publishing and more work to do a local letting. But we can do a letting earlier than May on that one.”

The Kirkwood Avenue bill is not to exceed $91,650.

“That’s a little higher too, but since we’ve changed a lot of things, there’s been a lot of hours put into it already and reiterations on design,” Brumm explained. “They are what they are if you want to get these done."

“I think that based on what’s here and what they’ve done so far, I don’t know how much they would have left. We need to keep these going, get them approved and get them done.”

The supervisors voted to approve both agreements with WHKS.

Brumm added that he is unsure when they will receive the new motor grader, though the estimate is December or January.

In other business, the director of the Mitchell County Economic Development Commission, Sheri Penney, was present to discuss the speculative building program, which she said was formed 10 years ago and has now completed its decade-long cycle.

“We are here today to pay that back to you from this loan agreement,” Penney said to the supervisors.

Penney added she had a request. Since the 10 years is up, they must pay back the $150,000 zero percent interest loan, and her request is for a new loan of $300,000 for a speculative building program.

“We are increasing that due to construction costs and a little bit of inflation after 10 years,” Penney said. “This is going to look exactly how it looked for the last 10 years. Basically, what this does is if a local EDC wants to put up a spec building, once the building is sold, they pay MCEDC back the $300,000, and it sits there.

“Another community EDC can reach out saying they want to put up a spec building in Stacyville, or Osage, or wherever in Mitchell County, and then we would loan them the zero percent interest loan of $300,000. They would put up a spec building in hopes that we would bring in new business to Mitchell County. They pay it back, it sits there, and then at the end of the 10-year loan term, it goes back to the county.”

In the past 10 years, there have been two spec buildings constructed, one in Stacyville and one in St. Ansgar. Penney said there are currently no more spec buildings in Mitchell County.

Penney asked Bruce Hansen from Iowa Area Development Group (IADG) to present to the MCEDC board in September. Penney said the IADG has nine speculative buildings left in the state of Iowa, and that IADG expects them to be sold by the end of 2021. IADG can also get the word out that Mitchell County has these buildings available.

The spec building loan would position the county for potential business that would be willing to relocate to Mitchell County.

“We would have a spec building available to them,” Penney said.

The building could be higher or lower in expense than $300,000, according to Penney.

She has been in communication with businesses who have indicated that if Mitchell County had a spec building, the business would be willing to relocate. The building would not be built specifically for any certain business.

Penney added that MCEDC has a new website to promote such endeavors.

“Since Stacyville and St. Ansgar have used it, if Osage was interested, they would probably be next on the list to potentially use the loan first,” Penney said.

Stacyville and St. Ansgar both now have businesses in their buildings.

“The building would basically be four walls and a roof,” said Supervisor Todd Frein. “With doors, obviously. We don’t know what the business would be, so there’s no reason to put concrete in. We have plumbing and wiring and everything. A lot of people recommend a loading dock. It’s basically just a shell until we figure out who’s coming in.”

Penney said that on average they are around 10,000 square feet, and they would use local builders.

“It sounds like this program’s been working,” said Supervisor Mike Mayer.

The supervisors approved the speculative building program.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0