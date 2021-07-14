Supervisors approve Rock Ridge Development Project

At their July 13 meeting, the Board of Supervisors again addressed the proposed Rock Ridge Development Project in Saint Ansgar, while preparations for the 150th Mitchell County Fair continue.

Lindsey Falk of L.R. Falk Construction was present to advocate for the proposed five year tax abatement. Saint Ansgar can only grant 10 years of tax abatement, and 15 years is needed to move forward with the development.

“I hope you guys think it’s a good project,” Falk said. “I think it’s good for the county.

“I talked to [Osage Mayor Steve] Cooper yesterday, and he’s excited to see what happens. If this works, hopefully another developer can maybe have the same idea in Osage or Stacyville or Riceville. If it does work, why not do it everywhere?”

Supervisor Jim Wherry noted that 100 percent of the rebate is not going to the developer. It is split so that 60 percent goes to the developer and 40 percent goes into a Low- and Moderate-Income [LMI] fund for future development.

“I like that aspect of this,” Wherry said. “And with Tax Increment Financing, the base tax of this is never going to wait for the entities involved. The structure’s that are going to be built are what this rebate comes from. The base value is taxed as is and always will be.”