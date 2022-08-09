Supervisors approve ordinance addressing ATV use on Hancock County roads

On Aug. 8, Hancock County supervisors adopted an ordinance permitting operation of all-terrain vehicles and off-road utility vehicles, within prescribed limits, on Hancock County secondary roads.

“The State passed new laws, so we had to adjust ours to what the state law said,” Supervisor Chair Jerry Tlach said. “The biggest thing was the speed limit (35 miles per hour).”

In a public hearing, Supervisor Gary Rayhons said a constituent asked him if horns and blinkers would be required, noting that a number of older ATVs do not have them. He said he was aware that some people put bicycle horns on them when they go to other states. Supervisors said that an FAQ on specific points would be made available.

“I think the biggest safety thing is having headlights and tail lights,” Rayhons said.

Blake Norman initially addressed the issues of the law changes with supervisors at their July 11 meeting. He said that under the new law, the county cannot restrict time of day and the county’s prior ordinance had only allowed ATV use on county secondary roads from dawn to dusk. In addition to being 18 years of age, ATV drivers must continue to operate with headlights at all times and have registration and insurance in Hancock County.

In addition, the ordinance grants provides the Hancock County Secondary Roads Department or Sheriff’s Office the ability to prohibit ATV operation when a secondary road is closed to motor vehicle traffic, is designated as a detour route, or for other reasons for up to seven consecutive days and no more than 30 days in a calendar year as established by ordinance.

Restrictions include the 35 MPH speed limit, no reckless driving, no operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, no operating without a lighted headlight at all times, no operation on any railroad right-of-way except directly across an established crossing, no operating on any public land or roadway under the jurisdiction of the Hancock County Conservation Board or IDNR, and no operation without the equipped parts, lamps, and other equipment in proper condition as required under Iowa Code Chapter 321.

Violation of the ordinance constitutes a simple misdemeanor punishable by a fine of at least $105.00 and no more than $855.00 and/or up to 30 days in jail. The provisions of the ordinance will apply throughout Hancock County, including municipalities that have not enacted a municipal ordinance on the matter.

Budget amendment

Following a public hearing, supervisors approved a fiscal year 2022-23 budget amendment resolution. It amends expenditures from $744,882 to $834,882 for county environment and education, $1.57 million to $1.64 million for administration, and $20.67 million to $20.83 million for total expenditures. No written or oral comments on the amendments were received.

The board also approved a resolution setting a Nov. 8 as the election date for a proposition to enter into a loan agreement and issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $2.95 million. It is for construction improvements to the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner, where an east-side vestibule is planned, as well as the redesign and replacement of the courthouse and Hancock County Law Enforcement Center parking lots. A 60 percent favorable vote of the public is required on the proposition.

Landus to upgrade Britt facilities

In yet another public hearing, supervisors discussed a proposal of Landus to upgrade its Britt facilities location and add 125 tons of anhydrous ammonia there. Following the hearing, supervisors unanimously approve the anhydrous addition and upgrade to facilities at this location. The upgrade will include the addition of four new risers on site, modernizing facilities, and improving safety, according to Ethan Taube of Landus.

“Given we’ve had no comments received from the public and Andy (Buffington) has addressed the situation favorably, I am in favor of approving the addition,” Supervisor Sis Greiman said.

At a prior meeting, Taube told supervisors that the existing facilities there are no longer big enough for the company’s needs. He noted that the smaller existing tanks slows transports and creates more wait times, so another intent of the project is to help keep product moving. Taube said a 90,000 gallon tank will be transported from another location to be set up with new plant equipment.