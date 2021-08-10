Supervisors approve E911 fiber project

At its board meeting on Aug. 10, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors debated a proposal for an E911 fiber project under the American Rescue Plan Act for $7,123.

“The project’s really straightforward,” said Casey Ketelsen, Mitchell County Information Technology Director. He added that the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department had been wanting to begin the project for several years. “So this is kind of opening up the door… [with] funding to get it done.

“It will provide more reliable 911 service for the 911 side of things, as well as Internet and communications for the sheriff’s office and dispatch.”

Kris Olson, Mitchell County E911 Coordinator, indicated the results could be potentially lifesaving.

“We have the traditional-type Internet,” he said. “And if something were to fail, we would receive a call – but not their callback number or their address. We’re still able to receive and talk to them and find out what they need, but if they weren’t able to speak, we couldn’t figure out where they were at.

“But everything’s based on Internet protocols, so we thought this would be a good, redundant way to beef up the sheriff’s office’s 911… at a pretty good price.”