Supervisors approve E911 fiber project

At its board meeting on Aug. 10, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors debated a proposal for an E911 fiber project under the American Rescue Plan Act for $7,123.
“The project’s really straightforward,” said Casey Ketelsen, Mitchell County Information Technology Director. He added that the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department had been wanting to begin the project for several years. “So this is kind of opening up the door… [with] funding to get it done.
“It will provide more reliable 911 service for the 911 side of things, as well as Internet and communications for the sheriff’s office and dispatch.”
Kris Olson, Mitchell County E911 Coordinator, indicated the results could be potentially lifesaving.
“We have the traditional-type Internet,” he said. “And if something were to fail, we would receive a call – but not their callback number or their address. We’re still able to receive and talk to them and find out what they need, but if they weren’t able to speak, we couldn’t figure out where they were at.
“But everything’s based on Internet protocols, so we thought this would be a good, redundant way to beef up the sheriff’s office’s 911… at a pretty good price.”
Olson indicated getting anything done in 2021 would depend on the availability of contractors, who are having difficulty – after the pandemic – finding workers and buying construction material.
“I most certainly think this would qualify for the American Rescue Plan Act,” Supervisor Steve Smolik said. “It will help the sheriff’s office receive information better and quicker.”
“Fiber is what everything’s going to,” supervisor Mike Mayer said.
The Board approved the E911 fiber project.
“Hopefully the government has the money for us,” Smolik added.
In other business:
• Mitchell County Auditor Rachel Foster approached the supervisors with a proposal to upgrade election equipment for $49,051.88. She said items such as a printer hooked to the tabulators had become obsolete.
“We have basically one of two options,” Foster said. “We can either upgrade the equipment now, or we can use what we have and hope that it works. It’s kind of a 50/50 shot if they will work or not. They’re pretty old.”
Supervisor Todd Frein recommended trading in the current equipment rather than saving it for backup.
“I feel it’s a good time to do it just because there’s money there,” Frein said.
“If your stuff is getting obsolete, you don’t have a lot of options,” Mayer said.
Supervisor Jim Wherry said it was too important to have systems fail during the elections. Smolik agreed, saying that would be the wrong time for election equipment to stop working.
“I’d just as soon go buy because it’s one of those things where, on election day, you want everything to work,” Wherry said.
The Board voted to approve the purchase of new election equipment.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.