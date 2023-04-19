At the April 18 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm reported the union voted that they would prefer going to 10-hour days from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

“That’s your decision to make,” Brumm told the Board of Supervisors. “The work gets done. I just… we have a hard enough time. It seems like we have a lot of times where people are using up their vacation and comp time in the fall after the 10-hour days are done. It just seems like a lot of people are gone then.”

Supervisor Mark Hendrickson asked if there is coverage on all five days during the summer.

“We don’t (have coverage),” Brumm replied.

“I think we should have coverage on Fridays also,” Hendrickson said.

Brumm indicated that two years ago employees worked 10-hour days, but not the previous summer.

“They’re just asking if the Board will accept it or not,” Brumm said. “If not, they’ll continue on with eight-hour days. I’ve always felt personally that we should have representation five days a week. There’s time just before weekends we have an emergency and we have to call people on overtime to do something. Not that we don’t have overtime other parts of the week.”

Brumm said he had tried having 10-hour days and at the same time having five-day coverage.

“I don’t think any of the guys out there want to do that again,” Brumm said. “I can make either way work. I have my own preferences on just looking at availability of the guys throughout the work week and then all the time that’s still banked up yet come fall.

“I understand that for certain parts of the construction project when we’re out doing grading, ditch cleaning and stuff, they get quite a bit done in a day, whether it’s five days or four days, it’s the same amount of work.”

Brumm would prefer either 10-hour days for four days or eight-hour days for five days, but no mix and matching, which he described as a mess in the past.

“It got to be chaos,” Brumm said. “To me, it’s either all or nothing.”

Regardless, the office is open Monday through Friday.

Supervisor Jim Wherry asked Mitchell County Auditor Rachel Foster to put the issue on the next board meeting’s agenda.

Brumm also reported he was attempting to close out a bridge project and a farm-to-market project, two of the three projects from the previous year. He said he had no indications from contractors on when they wanted to start paving Balsam Avenue or start working on the bridge project.

“When we have staff with experience, it costs us a lot less,” Brumm noted.

According to Brumm, they hosted a salesman who was going to provide them quotes for roadside mowers. Once they have an idea of what they will have for mower costs, they will look at bidding tractors locally.

• The Board of Supervisors approved the fiscal year 2023-24 county budget by a vote of 3-2. Supervisors Sydney Hartogh, Todd Frein and Wherry voted yes, while Supervisors Mike Mayer and Hendrickson voted no. The supervisors did not provide the reasoning behind their votes.

• According to Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver, the 2022 service vehicle is now on the road. Beaver is offering the truck it replaced to other county departments.

Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm indicated he might be interested in the trucks.

“It’d be good for a mower truck,” Brumm said.

• Mitchell County Conservation Board Director Mike Miner reported his department met the previous week. They are in the process of hiring a new trail technician.

“We’ve had a couple issues with our dam’s gate systems, but we’re waiting on the parts and the workers to come back and fix their mistakes,” Miner added. “So that will be back up and operational in the very near future.”

According to Miner, work continues on the wetland mitigation bank.

“There were some issues and we got everything resolved,” Miner said. “They were there just last week doing some surveying. We’re still hoping to have this thing done sometime the first of May.”

Miner indicated he had already spoken with local farmers affected by the wetland mitigation bank.

• In other business, Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy reported he was doing depositions in Ankeny for a criminal case.

“Lab technicians, forensics people,” Murphy said. “We don’t have those bills yet, but we’ll probably be submitting bills. Usually our office pays it, then submits it to (Mitchell County Auditor Rachel Foster).”

Murphy also has more depositions coming up for the case.