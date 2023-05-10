At their May 9 meeting, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors approved the fiscal year 2023-24 county budget by a margin of 3-2. Supervisors Sydney Hartogh, Todd Frein and Jim Wherry voted yes, while Supervisors Mike Mayer and Mark Hendrickson voted no.

“It’s very unusual that board members vote ‘no’ for the county budget,” Wherry said. “We discussed this, we had further discussion, and (they) don’t vote to approve the county budget. I find that strange. I really do.”

No supervisor provided a reason for their vote.

• In other business, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm indicated he was working on paint maps to get the annual road painting done. He is also working on rock maps to get the rock run started.

“We haven’t bid that stuff out yet,” Brumm said.

Brumm reported there might be $100,000 in crack sealing.

“We try to keep the roads sealed up so we can keep them newer longer,” Brumm said.

Brumm indicated he felt Mitchell County’s roads were in good shape.

• Home Health and Public Health Administrator Laura Huisman and Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen were present to provide an update for their department.

“We’re doing a lot more public health services that are bringing in a lot more income than we have in past years,” Huisman said. “I would say financially we’re sitting really well.”

That week was National Nurses Week.

“The nurses do a lot for our patients,” Huisman said. “Just make sure you thank a nurse out there. It takes a special person to do what they do.”

According to Huisman, Home Health had 23 admissions, 18 discharges and 84 patients on service. Most referrals are coming from the Mitchell County Regional Health Center, with a significant number of self-referrals. “People know where we are, and they can call in for themselves,” Huisman said.

The department is still hiring for a registered nurse and a home health aide.

For CPR, Ketelsen did a couple of skills tests for individuals who took the course online. She also went to Rock Creek Lutheran Church and educated around 10 individuals.

Ketelsen indicated they gave approximately 14 vaccines.

“We did start our vax care, and that has been going really well,” she said. “We sent postcards out the last couple of weeks and received a huge turnaround with individuals coming in and getting vaccines. It’s really nice that we offer all the insurances…. That’s going to be a huge success for us.”

Ketelsen reported that the CDC is recommending another vaccine for anyone 65 years or older.

Regarding epidemiology, there was a case of cryptosporidiosis, or crypto for short, which according to the National Library of Medicine is a harmful, difficult to control, infectious disease of humans and animals.

According to Ketelsen, regarding respiratory surveillance, there are a minimal number of influenza and COVID-19 cases.

“That’s looking really good heading into summer,” Ketelsen said. “We should continue to see a low rate.”

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. In support of mental health, the public is invited to wear green on May 18.

“You’ll see lots of education being pushed out,” Ketelsen said. “It’s huge everywhere. (In) Mitchell County we have a huge issue with that as well, so it’s important to support that.”

• The Board of Supervisors also approved an appropriations resolution. For expenditures, it included a $10,000 increase to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department; $65,500 to the home health department; $4,000 to the courthouse department; $1,500 to the social services building department; $30,000 to the substance abuse department; and $2,820 to the non-departmental department.

For revenues, an increase of $89,000 to the treasurer’s department; $5,200 to the recorder’s department; $11,400 to the water quality department; $1,700 to the social services department; $287,000 to the non-departmental department.