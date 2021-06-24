Supervisors amend comp time policy for county workers

At its June 22 meeting, the Board of Supervisors addressed Mitchell County’s comp time policy for its employees.

Previously, various county departments had different comp time policies within their departments. Some employees had high comp time hours, according to supervisor Jim Wherry, who spoke about the issue after the meeting.

The Board is seeking consistency, and is therefore limiting comp time to 80 hours for all departments. When it comes time for payment, the computer will automatically pay the time-and-a-half rate over 80 hours.

“Each department head can manage that comp time on their own,” Wherry said.

Department heads can manage hours down, but 80 is the maximum.

Initially, there was a sentence in the old policy the Board neglected to remove. The Board rescinded the previous comp time policy in order to fix the problem.

“What that sentence was, you needed to have these hours zeroed out at a certain date so employees just started over again,” said Wherry said, who noted that if an employee had 80 hours by June 30, for example, on July 1 they would be at zero and paid out automatically. “That was not going to work out well with Conservation or the road department.”