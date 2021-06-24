Supervisors amend comp time policy for county workers

At its June 22 meeting, the Board of Supervisors addressed Mitchell County’s comp time policy for its employees.
Previously, various county departments had different comp time policies within their departments. Some employees had high comp time hours, according to supervisor Jim Wherry, who spoke about the issue after the meeting.
The Board is seeking consistency, and is therefore limiting comp time to 80 hours for all departments. When it comes time for payment, the computer will automatically pay the time-and-a-half rate over 80 hours.
“Each department head can manage that comp time on their own,” Wherry said.
Department heads can manage hours down, but 80 is the maximum.
Initially, there was a sentence in the old policy the Board neglected to remove. The Board rescinded the previous comp time policy in order to fix the problem.
“What that sentence was, you needed to have these hours zeroed out at a certain date so employees just started over again,” said Wherry said, who noted that if an employee had 80 hours by June 30, for example, on July 1 they would be at zero and paid out automatically. “That was not going to work out well with Conservation or the road department.”
There is a period when those departments need their employees for spring work, and therefore the workers quickly use up their time. Wherry believes the process needed simplified.
“We’d be paying some pretty big checks out during the busy times,” Mitchell County Conservation Board Director Adam Shirley said of those spring hours. “It could add up pretty quick.”
He said this year was much busier than usual with controlled burns.
The Board voted to amend the comp time policy.
“Request for comp time should be submitted in advance,” supervisor Steve Smolik read from the policy. “It must be approved by the department head. Employees are responsible for requesting comp time during times that will not unduly disrupt the department’s operation.”
In other business:
• Wherry reported that workers had begun removing asbestos from the Mitchell County Home on June 21.
“Their boss thought it would be a 10-day project,” Wherry said, adding that the foreman believed they could be out by the end of the week.
Eventually, the fire department will burn the roof from the building.
“The fire department can have a Fourth of July bonfire,” Wherry said.
• Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk said Wherry had approached him with questions about the lawsuit brought by Dr. Mark Haganman against Mitchell County Regional Health Center, MercyOne, and CEO Shelly Russell, specifically about the affect it might have on Mitchell County taxpayers.
“Let’s say Haganman was successful on the lawsuit against Mitchell County Regional Health Center,” Walk said. “Hopefully there’s enough insurance coverage to pay, but let’s just say there isn’t enough coverage to pay. Then the taxpayers, yes, would [cover] that difference.”
• Concerning abandonment of roads discussed at the prior week’s meeting, Walk said the request could come from “anybody or nobody.”
“The fact an adjoining property owner has not requested really doesn’t matter that much,” he said. “However, as a matter of principal, I would advise the Supervisors never to abandon a road without talking to the adjoining property owners.”
Walk responded to a question by Smolik, saying no one had questioned the abandonment of the two roads. Smolik reported that all landowners had been contacted, and they were agreeable to the prospect of abandonment.
• Walk said the magistrate had not ruled on Russ Kephart’s New Haven property. Several months ago, a magistrate found Kephart guilty of owning a nuisance property, giving Kephart 90 days to clean up his debris.
• The Riceville Community Club requested a donation from the county for Wapsi Days in August. The Board voted to donate $500 for Wapsi Days.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.