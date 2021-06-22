Supervisors allow COVID-19 policy for Hancock County employees to expire

Brad Leckrone of Next Generation Technologies read the board a quoted price of $1,500 for the interactive smart screen and wall mount, plus an option for an audio addition at a cost of about $700. He said the audio enhancement for the new installation would include replacing a white ceiling tile toward the back of the building with mounted white speaker.

The new tech will allow persons that come before the board to present on the large screen via computer in-person or remotely. Supervisor chair Gary Rayhons said that since the COVID-19 pandemic started there has been greatly increased need and demand remote and computer access to supervisors’ activities “that is not going to go away.”

Hancock County supervisors have provided meeting and public hearing access via Go-to-Meeting throughout the pandemic, which has continued to present. To facilitate the large screen at the front of the room, a large wood cabinet that opens to a white board will need to be removed. It is located behind where the supervisors are seated during meetings. Sis Greiman it has been used only infrequently and recommended seeing if any other county departments are interested in it.