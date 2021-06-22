Supervisors allow COVID-19 policy for Hancock County employees to expire

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on June 21 deliberated whether to continue the county’s COVID-19 policy and decided to let it expire, effective on June 31.
“We’ll gladly close that chapter of our lives,” said supervisor Sis Greiman.
County Auditor Michelle Eisenman said she will send notices to all department heads about the expiring policy, which had provided county employees additional guidance and paid leave options for COVID-19 related illness and exposures.
With Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington’s support for not continuing the COVID-19 policy, supervisors agreed that no additional policy is necessary at this time.
“The policy was to safeguard employees and provide a mechanism for them to be away from work for COVID-specific instances,” Buffington said. “Now that all employees have had the opportunity to be vaccinated and local infection rates are quite low, it is appropriate to let the temporary policy expire. If for any reason we need to reinstate the policy, the Board can do that at their discretion with input from stakeholders.”
In other business:
• Supervisors also voted for a higher tech environment in their meeting chambers, approving the purchase of a 75-inch Samsung smart television with flat screen to be mounted on the front wall behind during meetings and events there.
Brad Leckrone of Next Generation Technologies read the board a quoted price of $1,500 for the interactive smart screen and wall mount, plus an option for an audio addition at a cost of about $700. He said the audio enhancement for the new installation would include replacing a white ceiling tile toward the back of the building with mounted white speaker.
The new tech will allow persons that come before the board to present on the large screen via computer in-person or remotely. Supervisor chair Gary Rayhons said that since the COVID-19 pandemic started there has been greatly increased need and demand remote and computer access to supervisors’ activities “that is not going to go away.”
Hancock County supervisors have provided meeting and public hearing access via Go-to-Meeting throughout the pandemic, which has continued to present. To facilitate the large screen at the front of the room, a large wood cabinet that opens to a white board will need to be removed. It is located behind where the supervisors are seated during meetings. Sis Greiman it has been used only infrequently and recommended seeing if any other county departments are interested in it.
The new screen is anticipated to arrive in July. Supervisors voted to forego the additional audio option at the present time and make a determination on it after the large screen has first been installed, tested, and used.
• County Engineer Jeremy Purvis reported that the Iowa Department of Transportation, under a July 1 new law, will allow blue flashing lights on roads department vehicles. Those lights are considered to be safer than flashing amber lights, he said, because they can be easier for driver’s to see where the flashing lights are located.
“We’ll be investigating that and how much it costs,” said Purvis about possibly changing flashing lights on some county roads department equipment.
• Supervisors approved a fireworks display application for Crystal Lake’s Save the Lake effort. Supervisors also approved a six-month class B beer permit application (with outdoor service and Sunday sales) of Hancock County Agricultural Society for the Hancock County Speedway.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.