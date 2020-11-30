Supervisors allow changes to two Hancock County hog facilities

Hancock County Supervisors unanimously approved the construction permit applications of Pin Oak Farms, LLP and Rome Farms, LLP to minimally increase hog numbers in two existing facilities in the county following Nov. 30 public hearings.
Kent Krause represented Pin Oak and Rome Farms in the hearings, stating that the changes are so new contracts will match permit information. He noted that the facilities may increase from about 6,600 to 7,000 head, including a minimal increase in manure amounts as well.
No written or oral public comments or objections were provided prior to or during the hearings. The Board of Supervisors reviewed all information compiled by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) prior to signing off on the permits.
The swine confinement facilities impacted are located in section 33, Ellington Township (Pin Oak Farms) and section 8, Garfield Township (Rome Farms) in Hancock County.
Other business:
• County Engineer Jeremy Purvis, during his report on secondary roads, announced that work on the 225th Street bridge rehabilitation project just west of Garner could be completed in the next 1-2 weeks.
The road closure associated with the project will be lifted following the completion of construction on the project.
Following the meeting, Purvis noted that an ongoing closure for a bridge replacement at 110th and Grand, about two miles west of Kanawha, will likely not be completed until about the end of December. The bridge site has been closed to traffic since early August. Purvis stated that due to the construction delays, he anticipates about $40,000 in liquidated damages being collected from the contractor, Merryman Bridge Construction Company of Algona, for traffic and detour impacts and costs.
• The Board also unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the State of Iowa Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) related to general assistance with electronic surveillance and monitoring for viruses and security issues with Hancock County's computer network.
Supervisor Gary Rayhons described the Memorandum of Understanding as having a second pair of eyes to watch for areas of potential concerns. He said that the State of Iowa has a larger view of things that are happening and that it provides good additional safeguards for Hancock County.
