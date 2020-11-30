Supervisors allow changes to two Hancock County hog facilities

Following the meeting, Purvis noted that an ongoing closure for a bridge replacement at 110th and Grand, about two miles west of Kanawha, will likely not be completed until about the end of December. The bridge site has been closed to traffic since early August. Purvis stated that due to the construction delays, he anticipates about $40,000 in liquidated damages being collected from the contractor, Merryman Bridge Construction Company of Algona, for traffic and detour impacts and costs.

• The Board also unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the State of Iowa Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) related to general assistance with electronic surveillance and monitoring for viruses and security issues with Hancock County's computer network.

Supervisor Gary Rayhons described the Memorandum of Understanding as having a second pair of eyes to watch for areas of potential concerns. He said that the State of Iowa has a larger view of things that are happening and that it provides good additional safeguards for Hancock County.

