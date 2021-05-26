Supervisors address cemetery funding

As promised, the Mitchell county Board of Supervisors continued the previous week’s discussion on veterans’ grave markers and the funding of cemeteries at its May 25 meeting.

Supervisor Jim Wherry said Iowa Code indicates counties are responsible to provide funding to cemeteries with veterans if provisions are not already made.

“That’s why we tabled it [last week], because we wanted to figure some of that out,” he said. “I really didn’t want to provide funding to a cemetery that is already getting funds because they’re levied for that service.”

A few weeks ago, after a cemetery had contacted Veterans Affairs about funding, auditor Rachel Foster sought information and advice from surrounding counties and reported back to the Board.

One auditor responded by saying township-managed pioneer cemeteries already receive or could receive support through property tax levies. That auditor’s county pays $3 per grave to cemeteries, and only pays private cemeteries, most of which are church related.

At the previous meeting, Foster had told the supervisors they needed to set a dollar amount per veteran’s grave. Worth County pays $6 and Floyd County $7.50.