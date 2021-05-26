Supervisors address cemetery funding

As promised, the Mitchell county Board of Supervisors continued the previous week’s discussion on veterans’ grave markers and the funding of cemeteries at its May 25 meeting.
Supervisor Jim Wherry said Iowa Code indicates counties are responsible to provide funding to cemeteries with veterans if provisions are not already made.
“That’s why we tabled it [last week], because we wanted to figure some of that out,” he said. “I really didn’t want to provide funding to a cemetery that is already getting funds because they’re levied for that service.”
A few weeks ago, after a cemetery had contacted Veterans Affairs about funding, auditor Rachel Foster sought information and advice from surrounding counties and reported back to the Board.
One auditor responded by saying township-managed pioneer cemeteries already receive or could receive support through property tax levies. That auditor’s county pays $3 per grave to cemeteries, and only pays private cemeteries, most of which are church related.
At the previous meeting, Foster had told the supervisors they needed to set a dollar amount per veteran’s grave. Worth County pays $6 and Floyd County $7.50.
“The way I look at that, if it’s a township cemetery, a city cemetery or a pioneer cemetery, they can levy for that tax, so they would not qualify for us to fund them,” Wherry said. “But a private cemetery or a church cemetery would qualify for that 50 veterans. Whatever the dollar amount would be stipulated, that would go toward that cemetery.”
Wherry said that if a cemetery has adequate funding, there is no need to use taxpayer money for its upkeep.
“They need to show a need for our money in order to get our money,” he said, adding he did not believe three dollars a grave was enough.
Supervisor Mike Mayer agreed with Wherry.
“If they [already] have provisions, that’s a good start,” Mayer said, suggesting finding a middle ground for price per grave.
Discussion turned to documentation. Foster indicated that with every auditor she spoke with, their counties must submit paperwork every year.
“I think it makes them honest,” supervisor Todd Frein said.
Foster suggested June 30 as the deadline from cemeteries to submit documentation for the next fiscal year.
“That’s mowing season, that’s when they need the money,” Mayer said.
The Board decided to set the amount at $5 per grave.
• In other business, the supervisors addressed Foster’s request for additional election training.
“There have been a lot of legislative changes recently for elections,” Foster said. “With us having three new employees in the office, I would like all of us to attend [training].”
The auditor’s office would still have a person manning the office.
The Board approved Foster’s request.
