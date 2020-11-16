Supervisors accept bid to fix Hancock County Courthouse leak

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $33,621 bid quote of Dean Snyder Construction to address an area of concern where storm water has been found to be leaking into the Hancock County Courthouse building.

Kevin Hoeft, of the County’s Maintenance Department, said the leak is under the concrete outside the Sheriff’s Department. Officials said the mitigation work likely would not begin until spring or summer 2021.

Snyder Construction has already located a four-inch tile around the exterior of the building and will complete concrete and masonry work, as well as make improvements to the exterior wall, including tree removal and hand-digging around the exterior wall as well as testing for moisture leaks.

A rain gutter will be added on the west side of the building. Hoeft noted that the driveway for the Sheriff’s Department has settled significantly and slopes toward the building.

Supervisor Sis Greiman said she has seen many of Snyder’s projects and noted that the work is always done well. Tile being located along the outside of the building is reassuring, she added. Hoeft will notify the contractor that the bid has been accepted and will work with the contractor and the Board to schedule the work.

In other business: