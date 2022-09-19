Summit reports carbon pipeline has secured 52% of Hancock County easement miles

Hancock County supervisors on Sept. 19 questioned Derek Montgomery of Summit Carbon Solutions, who provided an update on the company’s proposed pipeline project that would cut across Hancock County.

Montgomery reported that 52% of Hancock County voluntary easement miles for the project have been secured by land agents for the project, up from 23% at his last quarterly update meeting with county supervisors on June 6. He also noted that 32 ethanol plants are currently partners in the project, which would move their carbon dioxide emissions to North Dakota for deep underground storage. He noted that the company is still seeking more ethanol plants to partner in the project prior to securement of final easements.

Montgomery cited the growth of low carbon fuel markets that have expanded, particularly on the U.S. west coast and in Canada.

“That model is growing,” he said. “This allows these ethanol plants to sell into that. It keeps these ethanol plants healthy.”

Summit filed its application for pipeline permit in Iowa with the Iowa Utilities Board in January and anticipates an IUB decision on the application by June 2023, according to Montgomery. Based on that IUB decision date, he said construction of the pipeline in Iowa could begin by August 2023.

“Getting out and talking to people has really helped with the land acquisition,” he said. “We’re still looking for community investment opportunities. Please let us know what we can do as far as that is concerned. We really want to invest in the local communities.”

He said the company’s community contributions can include assisting county 4-H and Extension Services as well as having a presence at county fairs. He also cited area tree and creek cleanup projects, saying Summit donates time or financing locally across its infrastructure territories almost daily.

Montgomery said the project currently calls for eight, 12, and 16-inch pipe diameters locally, which is still subject to change if more ethanol plants join the project.

Supervisor Sis Greiman noted an urgent need to closely communicate with county emergency management officials.

“I think our residents would be more confident if we had a plan in place for that,” Greiman said.

“We plan to do several meetings with emergency management folks ahead of construction and then, of course, before operations,” said Montgomery, noting that the company’s director of emergency compliance will be reaching out to and communicating with local EMS representatives.

Under the IUB permitting process, Montgomery said the company will continue to negotiate with landowners and seek voluntary easements right up to construction.

“We’re going to keep striving to get that 100% easement participation,” said Montgomery, noting that the company will work on language in the agreements that landowners feel is necessary to provide the protections they want and need. He noted that the Summit officials view use of the eminent domain to gain access to land as an option of last resort, which they hope is only necessary for unusual situations such as questions about who owns tracts of land, or similar circumstances.

Angie Nelson of KIOW Radio noted having heard from landowners along the proposed route, who claim to have been threatened to enter into easement agreements with the company.

“We would like to get the names of the land agents, because we don’t want anything like that as part of our project,” Montgomery said.

Supervisor Greiman noted concerns about pipes not being deep enough and moving during freeze and thaw cycles. She as well as A.J. Taylor of KIOW Radio also noted concerns about some underground pipes working their way to the surface and causing issues many years later. Greiman noted that farmers could catch them, if that occurs. She asked what would be done to address it. In addition, Greiman inquired about the potential for abandoned sections of pipe years later, asking if landowners would have to pull it out themselves.

“Absolutely, we can require it be deeper in the landowner negotiation,” Montgomery said. “We are committed to the depth in the easement. We have to remain compliant with that easement. I believe we had over 2,000 reroutes last year to accommodate landowners.”

Montgomery said the company will do whatever individual scenarios call for in order to stay in compliance. He said it depends on the situation in the field as to what the best course of action may be. He noted that the landowner easement agreements transfer to any future owners and that they are key, because the agreements are strictly adhered to for compliance. He cited parent company Summit Agriculture as something that should reassure concerned landowners for the longer term, because it is a large, viable company with farm-related interests

In addition, Montgomery committed to having company officials work with county engineer Jeremy Purvis on all road crossings, which has continued to be a noted concern of supervisors.

“You guys are going through a lot of our drainage districts,” said Supervisor Gary Rayhons. “I just know it’s going to be a problem when everything is said and done. We’re going to be left to pick up the pieces. Landowners should not be left to pay for this.”

“Absolutely, stay on us,” Montgomery responded. “Nothing should be left for the landowners to clean up or deal with. The property should be left at least as good as it was.”

Hancock County Attorney Blake Norman suggested there could be something such as a third-party trust formed. He said its sole purpose would be to address potential pipeline-related problems and repairs of landowners long into the future. With that or something similar in place, he noted that if Summit terminated its commitments to the pipeline, there would be assistance means available to them.

Montgomery responded only that everything is being addressed by Iowa’s regulations and regulatory processes for agricultural land restoration during and after pipeline construction.