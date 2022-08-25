Summit House will celebrate National Assisted Living Week Sept. 11-17

A weeklong celebration will commence on Sept. 11 as Summit House Assisted Living in Britt joins other communities across the nation in commemorating National Assisted Living Week.

Summit House will participate in festivities through Sept. 17, honoring this year's theme, "Joyful Moments."

"This year's National Assisted Living Week allows us to celebrate and create new, special memories together," Summit House Executive Director Terri Tweedy said. "'Joyful Moments' reflects the strong family connection between residents and staff while providing an opportunity for local communities to celebrate the individuals who live and work in assisted living and learn more about this sector of long-term care."

Activities offered during the week at Summit House will include a cookout in the courtyard on Friday night, weeklong entertainment for the residents, and games for Summit House employees.

Summit House will adhere to COVID safety requirements and precautions that are in place for the area during the week of activities.

"We encourage members of the community to keep in touch and visit Summit House's social media pages to stay informed during National Assisted Living Week," Tweedy said. "Engaging with our residents safely is a rewarding experience and makes a tremendous difference in their lives."