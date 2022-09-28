Summit clarifies how official cited pipeline easement numbers after pushback

Reporting lag may have contributed to confusion over the latest easement numbers provided recently by a Summit Carbon Solutions official for a proposed carbon pipeline in Hancock County.

Summit Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Jake Ketzner addressed Hancock County supervisors in person during the public forum at the board’s Sept 26 meeting in Garner. He clarified that the company compiles its figures on landowner voluntary easements in real time, which includes those not yet included in required regulatory filings with the Iowa Utilities Board. According to Ketzner, company-cited easement numbers for the pipeline are more-up-to-date than publicly available information sources as they include internal daily updates of the latest agreements entered into with landowners.

“Today, we’re at 54.55 percent with 84 tracks out of 154 (in Hancock County),” Ketzner said. “We have landowners that file daily. The IUB filing is data that is a week or two old. When our folks put together that map, it’s a lot of work to put together. If a landowner signs today, it could take a week or two to be updated.”

During a quarterly update to supervisors at the prior weekly meeting, another Summit official had reported that 52% of Hancock County voluntary easement miles for the project were secured by land agents for the project. County officials publicly questioned the numbers after the meeting, noting that the latest numbers on publicly available State of Iowa maps for the project and the county recorder’s easement list indicated lower numbers. Based on the latest available maps, the county’s inspection and project engineer, Snyder and Associates, then estimated approximately 45%.

Ketzner cited a seven-day cancellation period as another factor for delay in regulatory reporting. He said the prior filing was made on Sept. 15 and that the company would be filing an update with the IUB within days after Monday’s supervisors meeting. He noted it would likely include most or all of the easements that comprised that reported 52% of easement miles secured in Hancock County.

“I think everyone can agree it would not be economically feasible to file an updated map with the IUB every time someone signs up,” Ketzner said. “As a company, we would not come to a county supervisors meeting and give you incorrect information. We’re past 52(%) now. We’re at 54.”

Representatives AJ Taylor and Angela Nelson of KIOW Radio in Forest City voiced concerns during the meeting about the company's easement information provided to the board. They said it does not allow for fact-checking to ensure truthful and factual information. Taylor said it resulted in unnecessary calls to the station over what was accurate reporting, based on the latest publicly available information, as well as a lot of back-and-forth for reporters.

“My biggest beef is that’s what you’re telling us, but people are still looking at the (latest filings),” Supervisor Gary Rayhons said. “So if that doesn’t match up, don’t give us that.”

Rayhons went on to say that the Summit representative should have made it known that filed regulatory information is behind and noted the time lag. Ketzner said that, to his knowledge, it was the first time the issue was raised. He said he would follow up with the Summit team members to have them note the lags in filing the most current data going forward.

Ketzner reiterated that new information is not submitted to the county recorder every day. He noted that updated maps would be filed with the IUB every two weeks, starting in about two weeks.

Maintenance and cleaning

Supervisors delayed a decision about ending an independent contractor arrangement with Jason Lackore until their Oct. 3 meeting. With a recent shortage of maintenance and cleaning staff as well as the upcoming leave and retirement of maintenance director Kevin Hoeft, supervisors on Aug. 22 approved an agreement with Lackore to provide cleaning services for the Hancock County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center. It runs from Aug. 25 to Oct. 21 at a pay rate of $100 per cleaning. It calls for five cleanings per week.

On Sept. 12, supervisors approved Jacob Schreur as interim maintenance director, beginning work on Sept. 26. Sheriff Rob Gerdes agreed to help show him around and introduce him to people on his first day. Supervisors are considering how long they need to utilize Lackore's services and how best to help Schreur become accustomed to his position. Supervisor Gary Rayhons recommended looking into Lackore’s willingness about working in the future, if necessary, as well as his wage expectations.

“There’s a million things that can be done and gone through on the first day,” said Hoeft of the interim hire on Sept. 12. “I’ve got everything numbered and laid out. He can learn garbage runs from Jason.”

County Attorney Blake Norman said that after a few days, the new hire should know where everything is and what expectations are for his position. Hoeft said he had the paperwork for the position and could answer any questions by telephone.

“I think, Jason, he’s enjoying it,” Auditor Michelle Eisenman said. “I think he’s doing a very, very good job. Supervisors said they plan to talk to Lackore and postponed making a decision on the matter for at least another week.

Rural recycling

The board received an update on the progress of re-establishing recycling bins at rural collection sites in Crystal Lake, Kanawha, Klemme, and Miller. Chris LaMont of Midwest Waste said it could still be at least five to approximately nine weeks to receive the containers, but that additional delays in receiving them are not anticipated.

“I did ask them to let us know when a single unit is ready rather than waiting for all four of them,” LaMont said. “I wish I could have gotten them faster.”

LaMont said he anticipates having them in place before winter. He said if one arrives before the others, he will communication with supervisors about where to put it.

In other business:

Supervisors approved two new Summit Pork deep-pit swine finisher confinement buildings to hold 4,999 head of swine in a new confinement facility. The buildings will be located in section 23 of Ellington Township. They also approved a waiver to allow issuance of the final construction permit, largely so concrete can be poured and set prior to sustained cold weather.

Auditor Eisenman presented $2,319 in costs associated with a Sept. 13 special election, which was unanimously certified by supervisors.

Supervisor Gary Rayhons was appointed and approved to serve as the board’s representative on the Landfill of North Iowa Board of Directors. Supervisor Chair Jerry Tlach was approved to serve as the alternate landfill representative.

Supervisors signed a contract with Mechanical Air Systems for the county’s planed HVAC replacement project for the law enforcement center and courthouse. County Attorney Norman noted that the board had previously approved the form of contract. He said that project work is anticipated to start this fall and proceed through the winter, estimating it could be largely completed by late next summer.