At the June 20 meeting of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, Kylie Lang, the Iowa project manager for Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon dioxide pipeline, was present.

Lang indicated there would be a meeting held by the Iowa Utilities Board in Mitchell County about the pipeline. Lang did not provide a timeline. Lang said Summit will notify as many farmers and tenants as possible ahead of the meeting. Before that meeting, Summit cannot speak to any landowners.

The meeting will allow Summit to make first contact with landowners. “Where we’ll have land agents go out, introduce the project to them, and that’s when we ask for survey permission,” Lang said.

Lang said landowners have the right to negotiate a dollar value for pipeline crossing their property. Once Summit lays a pipeline, landowners will have full access but will not be able to build a house or plant trees over the pipeline.

Summit starts the negotiations at what they consider purchase land value for the amount of acres they disrupt. It is a one-time payment, 100% up front as well as three years crop damage.

According to Lang, the majority of the pipeline will be trenched in. Any damage to current tile is warranted in perpetuity.

Absolute Energy President Rick Schwarck said the pipeline project would have a major impact on the rural economy and on rural agriculture. 60% of corn grown in the State of Iowa is delivered to an ethanol plant.

According to Schwarck, the right-of-way access is 82% complete in Floyd County, 92% in Chickasaw County and 84% in Cerro Gordo County. That is for the main pipeline. It is a small lateral pipeline that would run through Mitchell County from St. Ansgar to the main pipeline.

Schwarck said the pipeline would take the carbon dioxide currently emitted into the atmosphere and capture it, compress it and send it to North Dakota for storage.

“New pipelines are safer than the old,” Schwarck said.

Schwarck also emphasized that the carbon dioxide pipelines would allow for displacement of petroleum products in favor of biofuels.

As well, Lang mentioned a study by the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association that said if Iowa chooses not to participate in carbon capture and underground sequestration, 75% of the ethanol industry would leave Iowa in the next 10 years.

• In other business, Mitchell County Conservation Board Director Mike Miner provided an update on the wetland mitigation bank project.

Miner indicated the project is getting closer to completion. All dirt work has been done.

“We’ve got to do a survey of the property to make sure it meets the needs of what was recommended for cutting out the rest of the dirt,” Miner said. “We need to go ahead and do the erosion control, so we’ve got to put the silt fence back up.”

According to Miner, it still needs seeded. Miner indicated the hope was by the following week for work to be complete.

Miner also reported work is continuing on the Mitchell Dam. Divers were scheduled for the next day. Chains that broke during the winter would be hooked and re-hooked.

• Wee Saints Daycare Board President Megan Porisch spoke on behalf of her organization. Daycare is in short supply in Mitchell County. Wee Saints is located in St. Ansgar.

Wee Saints is celebrating its 30th year of operation, and it is currently licensed for 78 children.

According to Porisch, a few weeks ago Wee Saints had a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion project, which should provide space for up to 55 more children. It is expected to be completed in January of 2024.

The project received an Iowa Economic Development Authority Childcare Incentive Grant, which guaranteed funding. As well, over $500,000 was raised from the local business community.

“It’s a good project,” Supervisor Mike Mayer said.

The Board of Supervisors approved a funding request from Wee Saints Daycare for $100,000.

• The Board of Supervisors approved the contract for library service for Mitchell County. The libraries are located in Osage, St. Ansgar, Stacyville and Riceville. During budget sessions, the Board of Supervisors approved $165,120 for operation for fiscal year 2023-24.