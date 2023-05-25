Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

According to the Iowa Sierra Club, the Kossuth County Supervisors on May 8 received a threatening letter from Summit Carbon Solutions ahead of a vote to move forward with a carbon pipeline zoning ordinance.

“It is appalling to see this outrageous effort to intimidate these Supervisors from protecting their citizens and communities,” Sierra Club Iowa Chapter Conservation Program Coordinator Jess Mazour said. “It’s like Summit is admitting they are losing the battle and have to resort to tactics like this. It’s clear Summit does not care about protecting Iowans who are in the path of the proposed pipeline.”

In a recording at their May 8 meeting, Kossuth County Supervisors could be overheard discussing the email. Supervisors said it’s better to do it sooner than later. Later in the discussion, the threatening email from Summit was brought up and the Supervisors tabled the decision to move forward with the ordinance.

“Three of our four Supervisors were supportive of the ordinance before Summit sent the threatening email. Summit is a bully. They will sue, threaten and bully anyone that says no to this carbon pipeline scam,” said Matt Dornbier, a would-be impacted landowner in Kossuth County.

Supervisors in Montgomery County, which is also considering a zoning ordinance, received a similar letter.

The email states “It is essential that you consider the potential consequences of enacting ordinances that may infringe upon the jurisdiction of the state and federal governments…If found liable for damages, the attorney suggests that the county may resort to raising taxes to pay for those damages. Such an increase in taxes would place an additional burden on hard working Iowans. This situation could ultimately affect the county’s financial stability and reputation.”

“Summit’s pipeline was proposed to be only 300 feet from my home,” said Kossuth County landowner Channon Mawdsley. “Our Supervisors should be able to protect us without fear of being sued. Our supervisors have totally negated the duties of their job that they were elected to do. We need our supervisors to put Kossuth County citizens’ safety over threats from the pipeline companies.”

There currently are no carbon pipeline safety regulations that adequately protect people or property near the pipeline at the federal, state or local levels. Six Iowa counties have been forced to take it upon themselves and have passed zoning ordinances with setback distances from homes, hospitals, schools, livestock facilities, according to an Iowa Sierra Club news release. Four of those counties have been sued by the pipeline companies to throw out the zoning ordinance. At least 12 other impacted counties are somewhere in the process of working on an ordinance.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is kicking off a carbon pipeline safety rulemaking process in Des Moines May 31-June 1. At the PHMSA meeting, landowners, Sierra Club and other organizations will be advocating for PHMSA to issue guidance to the state for a moratorium on carbon pipeline proceedings, the strongest rules possible, and clear guidance on preemption issues.