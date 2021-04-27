Summer food service begins June 1 at Forest City Elementary School

Forest City Elementary School is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children ages 2-18 without charge.

According to a release, breakfasts will be served between 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. from June 1 through June 18 at Forest City Elementary School, 1104 West I Street. Lunches will be served from 11:00 a.m. until noon on June 1 through July 30.

There will be no lunch service on July 2 and July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

Meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0