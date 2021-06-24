Summer brings sand volleyball to CRC

The Cedar River Complex is offering sand volleyball classes for ages 8 to 19.

According to the CRC, sand volleyball is a great sport to develop coordination, speed, strength, focus, teamwork and communication skills.

The CRC’s sand volleyball coach, Patricia de Moura, brings 20 years of experience in beach volleyball at a variety of levels and roles. Her experience will provide a fun and unique opportunity.

Students can register for two sessions (Mondays and Wednesdays) per week or one session (Fridays) per week. Contact program manager Nicole Dodd at nicoled@cedarrivercomplex.com with questions or to receive additional information.

Dates are July 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28 for the two classes per week schedule. Children 8 to 10 years old start at 8 a.m., ages 11 to 13 years old start at 9 a.m., and ages 14 to 19 years old start at 10 a.m. Cost is $140 per student.

Dates are July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 for the one class per week schedule. Children 8 to 10 years old start at 8 a.m., ages 11 to 13 years old start at 9 a.m., and ages 14 to 19 years old start at 10 a.m. Cost is $100 per student.

