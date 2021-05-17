Students team with Dean Snyder contractor, build pergola at NIACC event

Four students from the West Hancock High School building trades class that is part of industrial technology, took on tough competition at the May 12 NIACC design/building competition in Mason City.

They built a pergola from building materials provided by local contractors. Nine teams competed and the WHHS students apparently just missed placing among the top three. The pergola was sold just two days later to provide funds to the WHHS industrial tech program for some needed tools.

"I thought they did a great job and got everything straight and square," said WHHS industrial technology instructor Paul Francis. "I thought for sure they would be in the top three."

Francis got his team off to a good start right up to the time of the competition, making sure they had all the right tools and that everyone understood their work responsibilities.

Then WHHS teammates Justin Ausborn, Bryer Subject, Tanner Thompson and Blake Hinton teamed up with Ken Chizek of Dean Snyder Construction. They built the pergola, which can provide outdoor shade, scenery and space for plants and recreation.

Francis said it was admirable how the four WHHS competitors were chosen by their building trades class peers for the competition slots.

"They kind of voted themselves on, which ones would be best to do it," Francis said. "They worked really well with the contractor that was assigned to them, got it done, and showed great teamwork."

