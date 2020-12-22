Students spread fruit across Osage

Students in Osage agriculture instructor and FFA advisor Malayne Meyer’s classes are learning the importance of giving back this holiday season.

The decades-old tradition of fruit boxes is appropriate for the vitamin D deficiency that comes with the shortest days.

On Christmas, some need this boost more than others.

Osage FFA runs these sales as a yearly fundraiser for the chapter. Items that are sold are fruit, meat and cheeses. In 2020, 62 members sold roughly 3,000 boxes and items.

The top five sellers this year were Allison Schallock, 11th grade; Ella Schafer, ninth grade; Hannah Koch, 12th grade; Brooklynn Halbach, 10th grade; and Ericka Powers, ninth grade. Together these individuals sold 571 items and boxes.

On Dec. 14, senior Alexis Jones and second grader Maycie Jones delivered the goods to the hospital in Osage.

“On ‘fruit day,’ all of the boxes are unloaded from a semi into the agriculture shop and then sorted by students,” Meyer said. “The FFA members are in charge of selling, keeping track of orders, and delivering the fruit to their customers.