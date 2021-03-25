Students search yellow pages for their art

Trauma

Some children who have experienced trauma cannot speak, but sometimes they can draw or paint.

Occasionally, Lee sees darker images among the colored scribbles. When those messages appear, she sits down with the student to discuss what they mean. Sometimes it is just imagination. Or it could be depression. It could also be trauma of some kind, or abuse.

“It’s a way of being heard,” Lee said. “They may be able to express visually what they cannot express verbally.”

A few times, Lee has passed on a worrisome or alarming image to school counselors.

And if there has been past trauma, art can be a form of therapy. Lee can help children make sense of what happened, to deal with what cannot be forgotten. Sadly, of course, some of the greatest art has come from this source.

One thing Lee has never seen is a negative judgement by one student of another’s work.

Some children are not naturally drawn to art. Lee understands that, but also reminds students the natural skill of others can help them indirectly.