Students search yellow pages for their art

For many parents, art is an afterthought when it comes to education. A crow drawn by Audubon above a hedgerow, dark against a pale sky, does not appear to have many practical implications for a farmer or mechanic.
But for Kate Lee, it is everywhere, even in the phone book. Every year she has taught art at Lincoln Elementary School in Osage, parents have found the yellow pages filled with the paintings and drawings of their children.
Lee graduated from Riceville High School in 2012 and later received her art education degree from the University of Northern Iowa. It was a jungle, but in a good way, as she cut her path through graphic design before wandering on to education. She found teaching children like being the tender of a garden.
Part of it was that her father was a vocational agriculture teacher.
“Visual art was definitely my calling,” Lee said. “I decided very quickly teaching is what I wanted to do, just seeing my dad’s passion for education and interaction with his students. What would be better than to do art all day, to share its opportunities and joy?”
Yellow pages
Before parents unfold their phone books from mail boxes, Lee’s students dedicate two or three class periods to the project. Osage Municipal Utilities chooses a select number pieces for the yellow pages.
“It’s a great opportunity for them to see their artwork in the community,” Lee said. “It’s exciting.”
All second grade art is published. By third grade, students begin to learn about competition and differences in skill level. Not every student is selected. Lee believes this early competition can be a good thing in small doses.
It can be difficult to watch students work hard and not be rewarded, but she is there to remind them art is accessible to everyone, even if individual skill varies. Lee believes the world needs artists.
When Lee brings out past phone books, she explains the purpose of advertisements, how there is symmetry in their design. At the same time, they serve to sell products. Art is practical.
Some students appreciate the world for the linear nature of its geometry, others are drawn to expressionism and the emotion of color. For some, it is documenting an animal. For others, it is the abstract designs of a quilt. For future architects and carpenters, everything is art, angles and formulas.
And then there is a special class of students with a natural ability.
“I see kiddos, and I see something special there – ‘you need to keep going with that, you’ve got something special, don’t lose sight of that,'" Lee said. "Every year, there are children sprinkled among them that have that skill, that natural ability. Where they get it, I do not know, but it’s exciting.”
One school where Lee taught, there was no elementary art program.
“There was such a difference when I went from there to here,” she said. “Having that experience in elementary is huge, not even for the technical skill for your drawing, but that sense of imagination. It accelerates creativity.”
Her counterpart at the high school in Osage, Ryan McInroy, receives students once under Lee’s care.
“Being encouraged and supported as a young artist is important at an early age,” McInroy said.
Famous
Walking down a row of desks in her classroom, condensed in the work of these elementary artists, Lee passes through time.
“I have a nice mixture of historical artists,” Lee said, referring to both her students and the artists they study. “At the same time, I throw in contemporary artists to remind them art is still here. It’s very much alive.”
Rousseau’s dreamlike tigers wait for her children to notice them, while Audubon’s birds wade in pools. Students study Monet’s impressionism and the cubism of Picasso. Seurat formed a Sunday afternoon in a park from points. Each style requires a different form of understanding, and Lee’s philosophy is to allow students to discover for themselves what it all means.
When they arrive at the odd, childlike scrawls of a few modern artists, like Mondrian and his colored squares, the childrens' wonder wrestles with bewilderment.
“This is famous?” they ask Lee of Kandinsky. “So, can I just splatter paint and sell it for half a million dollars?”
For her, a student’s path from kindergarten through sixth grade is a career. She guides them through history, concept and skill, and she considers all of these matters important.
“What Kate provides her students is the challenge of a new and exciting learning opportunity,” McInroy said, “with complete support and guidance to make their creative vision a reality.”
Her children experiment with symmetry, patterns and balance, which are necessary in any profession.
They also learn about overcoming failure. There is often more than one answer to a question.
“You see kids that get so distraught when they try and fail,” Lee said. “And that’s fine, but why didn’t it work? Then they try to problem solve, to figure out how to make it better. Why didn’t you like it? How can you tweak it? Failure is okay, even though it’s hard.
“You build their confidence. Not every students who comes in here is going to adore art, but I want them to have positive experiences.”
Trauma
Some children who have experienced trauma cannot speak, but sometimes they can draw or paint.
Occasionally, Lee sees darker images among the colored scribbles. When those messages appear, she sits down with the student to discuss what they mean. Sometimes it is just imagination. Or it could be depression. It could also be trauma of some kind, or abuse.
“It’s a way of being heard,” Lee said. “They may be able to express visually what they cannot express verbally.”
A few times, Lee has passed on a worrisome or alarming image to school counselors.
And if there has been past trauma, art can be a form of therapy. Lee can help children make sense of what happened, to deal with what cannot be forgotten. Sadly, of course, some of the greatest art has come from this source.
One thing Lee has never seen is a negative judgement by one student of another’s work.
Some children are not naturally drawn to art. Lee understands that, but also reminds students the natural skill of others can help them indirectly.
“When their assessments aren’t real great, they say, ‘Well, it’s just art, it doesn’t matter anyway.’ But it does," she said. "It’s everywhere. Do you like the design on the shirt you’re wearing? The students don’t have to be those creators, but they need to be aware of them. Without those artistic minds, we wouldn’t be able to enjoy all we have.”
At home, Lee’s 3-year-old son allows her to collaborate on his art projects. They create together. In her daily life rushed by duty, she does not always find time to draw and paint. Sometimes, designing lesson examples for elementary students becomes that outlet.
The truth she attempts to instill in her son and her students is that art is everywhere, art is necessary, and losing it would be the equivalent of losing what makes us human.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.