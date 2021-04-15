Students prepare for interrogation

A job interview can be one of the most important moments in a person’s life.

In half an hour, if current seniors at Osage Community High School do not sell themselves and their skills, they might lose an opportunity.

Mary Klaes is working hard to make sure they do not. After a week of preparation, she coached her students through a mock interview on Thursday.

“We have talked to them about that,” Klaes said of the pressure of interviews, which are often made intentionally difficult by employers. “And we’ve talked to them about how you have to put your best foot forward, because you are being scrutinized against the next person. We let them know they have skills they didn’t realize they had.

“They think a skill is something you’ve learned, but all of your patience and listening and those types of soft skills are very important too. Some students, that’s all they have – they don’t have a lot of experience to put on their resumes. So we let them know they do have very employable qualities.”

The goal is to make it an opportunity rather than an interrogation.