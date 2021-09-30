Students navigate farm hazards at day camp

More than 200 Mitchell County fourth and fifth graders learned how to identify and deal with hazards on the farm and around their home on Sept. 16 at the Kroneman Farm.

“The day camp focused on teaching the youth how to take responsibility for their own safety and share safety tips with their family and friends,” said Olivia Logue, 4-H and County Youth Coordinator, from ISU Extension and Outreach, coordinator of the event.

Hands-on experiences led by local community members, businesses and FFA Chapters taught the participants lifetime farm and rural safety lessons, according to the press release. Over time, Logue said she hopes that by sharing and applying the lessons learned at the camp, participants will help to reduce the number of children who die or are injured in accidents.

The 211 youth visited safety workshops presented by St. Ansgar and Osage FFA chapters, Garrett Barker of Channel Seed, Heartland Power, Nick Clark of Helena Agri-Enterprises, Ken Kroneman and Travis Kroneman from Mitchell County Farm Bureau, Jenny Sullivan of Ag in the Classroom, Ashlie Kolbet of Osage Veterinary Clinic, and Gregg Halbach of Mitchell County Sheriff Department.

The following individuals also volunteered their time to help during the event: Loretta Koch, Brenda Johanns, Rick Sletten, Kroneman Family of Mitchell County Farm Bureau, Rodney Koch and Lee Meitner of Mitchell County Cattlemen, Ann Johanns of ISU Extension and Outreach, and Jen Christensen, Tera Kappmeyer, and Sam Doughan of Farm Credit Services of America.

Logue said the day camp's success is due to the generous support of many organizations and volunteers. The following individuals or businesses donated items or financial funds: CUSB Bank, Dennis and Kim Popp – Popp Farm Drainage, Farm Credit Services of America, Home Trust & Savings Bank, ISU Mitchell County Extension and 4-H, Ken & Linda Kroneman Farms, Mitchell County Cattlemen, Northern Country Coop, Mitchell County Dairy Trailer – Kruse Family, Osage Veterinary Clinic, Valent BioSciences Corporation, Osage Co-op Elevator, and Bayer’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities, gift made possible by Loretta and Rod Koch.

Individuals interested in serving as volunteers or businesses and organizations interested in supporting the event for the camp in the future can call the Mitchell County Extension office at 641-732-5574 for further information.

