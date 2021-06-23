Students invited to Adventure Camp

Mitchell County Conservation is inviting students entering sixth through eighth grade to its Adventure Camp.

Conservation staff members Andy Taets and Chelsea Rowcliffe will help youth explore nature this summer. In this camp, they will be adventuring through six different outdoor skills. They can join for all six or sign up for their favorites.

According to a press release, camp members will meet in a different area for each camp and campers are asked to bring a sack lunch, refillable water bottle, and wear close-toed shoes. All other equipment and snacks will be provided.

Cost is $10 per camp or $50 to attend all six. Preregistration is required. To sign up, contact Andy or Chelsea at 641-732-5204.

Camps run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 30 and July 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15.

June 30 will be Habitat Exploration at New Haven Potholes.

July 1 will be Hiking/Geocaching at Cedar River Greenbelt Trail - Mitchell Trailhead

July 7 will be Fly Fishing and River Fishing at Boerjan Wildlife Area

July 8 will be Kayaking on the Cedar River.

July 14 will be Survival/Camping at Milton R. Owen Nature Center.

July 15 will be Biking the Wapsi-Great Western Line Trail.

