Students from Winnebago County named to ISU Dean's List

Iowa State University (ISU) in Ames has announced its 2020 fall semester Dean's List, which includes students that earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 while carrying a minimum of 12 semester credit hours.
Those named to the ISU Dean's List from Winnebago County include:
Buffalo Center - Rachel Hassebroek, Elementary Education; Colin Weaver, Entrepreneurship.
Forest City - Jaden Alamsya, Software Engineering; Jericho Baker, English; Hannah Buffington, Animal Science; Logan Hall, Mechanical Engineering; Emma Hovenga, Kinesiology and Health; Christopher Jermeland, Elementary Education; Dominic Keeper, Graphic Design; Makayla Kingland, Kinesiology and Health; Andrew Kuhn, Kinesiology and Health; Benjamin Marmaras, Aerospace Engineering; James Riggen, Graphic Design; Payton Skjeie, Elementary Education; Jordan Spooner, Elementary Education; Cody Stricker, Software Engineering; Shaden Tweeten, Materials Engineering.
Lake Mills - Rylee Bowman, Political Science; Morgan Fritz, Political Science; Alessandra Groe, Software Engineering; Colby Groe, Agricultural Business; Katelyn Groe, Agricultural Systems Technology; Drew Woodley, Pre-Business.
Leland - Halle Johnson, Agricultural Business; Levi Rogeness, Elementary Education; Morgan Wick, Advertising.
Thompson - Reagan Brackey, Psychology; Ella Hughes, Animal Science.