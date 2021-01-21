 Skip to main content
Students from Winnebago County named to ISU Dean's List
Iowa State University (ISU) in Ames has announced its 2020 fall semester Dean's List, which includes students that earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 while carrying a minimum of 12 semester credit hours.

Those named to the ISU Dean's List from Winnebago County include:

Buffalo Center - Rachel Hassebroek, Elementary Education; Colin Weaver, Entrepreneurship.

Forest City - Jaden Alamsya, Software Engineering; Jericho Baker, English; Hannah Buffington, Animal Science; Logan Hall, Mechanical Engineering; Emma Hovenga, Kinesiology and Health; Christopher Jermeland, Elementary Education; Dominic Keeper, Graphic Design; Makayla Kingland, Kinesiology and Health; Andrew Kuhn, Kinesiology and Health; Benjamin Marmaras, Aerospace Engineering; James Riggen, Graphic Design; Payton Skjeie, Elementary Education; Jordan Spooner, Elementary Education; Cody Stricker, Software Engineering; Shaden Tweeten, Materials Engineering.

Lake Mills - Rylee Bowman, Political Science; Morgan Fritz, Political Science; Alessandra Groe, Software Engineering; Colby Groe, Agricultural Business; Katelyn Groe, Agricultural Systems Technology; Drew Woodley, Pre-Business.

Leland - Halle Johnson, Agricultural Business; Levi Rogeness, Elementary Education; Morgan Wick, Advertising.

Thompson - Reagan Brackey, Psychology; Ella Hughes, Animal Science.

Iowa State University ISU logo
