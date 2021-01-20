Students from Hancock County named to ISU Dean's List

Iowa State University (ISU) in Ames has announced its 2020 fall semester Dean's List, which includes students that earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 while carrying a minimum of 12 semester credit hours.
Those named to the ISU Dean's List from Hancock County include:
Britt - Keifer James Carlson, Pre-Architecture; Anna Kay Chizek, Early Childhood Education; Marissa Kate Eekhoff, Animal Science; Riley Rachael Hiscocks, Animal Science; Ryleigh Breanne Hudspeth, Human Sciences; Sydney Lynn Hudspeth, Elementary Education.
Corwith - Justin Dwight Nall, History.
Garner - Mara Renae Anderson, Kinesiology and Health; Katelyn Elaine Bierle, Elementary Education; Andrew James Dornbier, Agricultural Engineering; Taylor Dawn Gerdes, Open Option (LAS); Droste Hennings, Pre-Business; Adyson N. Hook, Elementary Education; Hannah Claire Lau, Child, Adult, and Family Services; Jacob Michael Leerar, Aerospace Engineering; Paige Elizabeth Penning, Psychology; Gabe Stearns, Management Information Systems; Micah John Wacker, Agronomy
Kanawha - Mahayla Rae Faust, Pre-Athletic Training; Cheyenne Kay Harle, Agricultural Business; Courtney Ann Harle, Kinesiology and Health; Jonathan Ryan Hernandez, Finance; Zachary Taylor Johnson, Computer Engineering.