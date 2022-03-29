Students display progress of Forest City school district's new iJAG program

Forest City student workers spurred the success of the high school’s March 26 Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG) Dodgeball Tournament, raising funds and awareness to help grow the first-year program at FCHS.

Six-player teams of ages 13 and older competed throughout the afternoon in the school gymnasium for the cause, which was the culmination of an iJAG student project that started months earlier. Participation fees were collected from teams and gate receipts from spectators. Students helped with setup, organizing, posting flyers, collecting gate receipts and greeting visitors, selling concessions, and cleanup. It provided real-world experience that is an important part of the iJAG model.

Education specialist Nicole Chapa is Forest City’s iJAG teacher. She said it started slow with just seven children “because students didn’t really know what it was.” Thirty students are now enrolled and the number keeps growing.

“Anybody can benefit from the program” Chapa said. “It’s grown mostly by word of mouth from my students and having an open classroom where anyone can come in and ask me about it. We started planning for this event in December. Each student has their own role. The students are doing it. They are all involved in one way or another. I am just providing guidance to them.”

Chapa said that while the tourney was open to anyone, the teams were comprised of mostly high school students, both iJAG and other students. She noted the importance of community involvement and support.

“All proceeds go to iJAG,” Chapa said. “This can help by spreading the word about iJAG and getting it known to the community and the kids. It’s bigger than we thought it would be, but we hope to have it even bigger next year.”

Chapa was previously a youth counselor at Four Oaks treatment center in Mason City in addition to working in the Waldorf University admissions department. She said having six of her iJAG students participate in an April 7 career development program in Des Moines is a testament to the value of the new FCHS program. There, they will hone their public speaking, business planning, employment, and other skills at the state level.

“I started iJAG around the start of the second trimester,” said sophomore Billie Vrieze, who was greeting visitors at the door. “My friends were in it and talked about how much fun it was. You learn life skills and gain confidence with things like public speaking. I definitely struggled with that. I used to get very nervous, but Mrs. Chapa taught us some skills about how not to get so fidgety and it definitely got easier. She’s a very awesome teacher. She lets us choose what we want to do here. I think helping with any volunteer work is really fun.”

Junior Madison Arispe was also collecting money at the door. She cited the value of all the life skills she has already learned as a newcomer to the program.

“I just joined,” Arispe said. “It seemed like something where everyone could get involved and help the community. Last Saturday, some available iJAG students went to Heritage Park and helped clean up Christmas lights from the Holiday Tour of Lights. My sister has been in it for the whole year. I saw what she was doing and talked to Mrs. Chapa. She kind of convinced me to join.”

Freshman Serenity Kalvig and junior Melissa Cibrian were manning a concessions table, housing a myriad of homemade treats, drinks, and other goodies. They both were eager to talk about how iJAG and Chapa have helped them.

“My friends recommended it to me,” Kalvig said. “I couldn’t do any sports because I didn’t have my school permit yet. This gets me out of the house and more involved with people. Mrs. Chapa is like a counselor. Every kid I know that has been in her class definitely likes her. I plan to stay in iJAG and be in some activities next year.”

“This was something new and I had an open spot in my schedule,” Cibrian said. “I just wanted to see what it was about. It is a good place to meet and covers other activities and things kids like. It relates to other classes too. You can go in for private time when you need to talk. It’s nice to have that option.”

The iJAG program also engages students in a mix of mentoring and small group instruction. It is intended to increase graduation rates, improve workforce skills, and help students successfully transition to life after high school. While it started with a focus on high school students nearing graduation, the district hopes to expand the program to include students in lower grades in the future.

School staff will continue to mentor iJAG students for 12 months after graduation, assisting them with job and educational placements. The students are forming productive relationships with Chapa, which could extend years beyond high school.

Funding for iJAG comes from the state, private companies, and the school district. The iJAG program is a 501(c)3 non-profit affiliate of Jobs for America’s Graduates.

