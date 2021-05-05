Student success teacher

When she began in Osage post-COVID-19, it was her first year in general education. However, she brought what she knew into the classroom.

“I incorporated all of this in fifth grade,” Henry said. “Every day it’s part of what I do. But to be a big part of the beginning of this program and to help develop it, it’s challenging and it really interests me, and it uses my strengths in those social and emotional needs, targeting kids that need that extra help and a little bit of extra support. So I’m really excited.”

Middle school can be a difficult time.

“Kids in elementary are learning how to learn,” Henry said. “By middle school, they know what school’s about, they know the expectations and what to do. However, their bodies and their brains are changing. And so they need to figure out the coping and the skills they need to be successful in high school.

“I think this is a prime time to teach them those executive functioning and study skills. Kids don’t automatically know how to study. We need to teach that. How to stay organized, which can be challenging for a lot of kids.”

By this point, we expect kids to know that. Some don’t. So I think those are the important things.