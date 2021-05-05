Pending school board approval, Tara Henry will move from fifth grade instructor to a new position: student success teacher.
The idea for the creation of this job came during Christmas, when Mitchell County was recovering from the peak of COVID-19. Middle School Principal Sarah Leichsenring saw the epidemic have a lasting impact on students, whether they had to be quarantined, had contracted it themselves, or had a family member die of it.
There was more fallout. The failing economy damaged and sometimes dislocated families. Leichsenring saw its impact every day. The most obvious side effect was students being absent from school, subsequently falling behind in their education. There was uncertainty, such as no fourth quarter in 2020. Before this year, some fifth graders had never experienced a final quarter as a middle schooler.
However, despite its impact, these consideration were secondary to Leichsenring. In her second year as middle school principal, she had been evaluating the path of her office since she began work. She began researching districts with similar positions.
“You take into consideration things that have been going really well, and areas where we provide more support for our students and teachers.”
COVID-19 was one consideration, though Leichsenring believes it did not change the decision.
“We are seeing a subset of our students who need skill development in certain areas – organization, working with others, communicating effectively, social awareness and self-awareness. It’s a combination of things that help them be academically successful, and things they need socially and emotionally to be successful. We talk about what success looks like, not just in our school, but what happens when these kids leave school.
“There’s a certain population of our students that need some support outside of a regular classroom.”
Leichsenring started to see this through not only visits to Leichsenring’s office – not necessarily for disciplinary reasons – visits to the guidance counselor, visits with families where she started to see students that needed additional support.
When Leichsenring went searching for a student success teacher, she did not need to look far. Henry had her hand raised.
Before beginning in Osage, Henry taught in the student success/special education program in Decorah for seven years. She transitioned to the Area Education Agency before finding a new home.
“I focused on social and emotional learning, and on having a well-managed classroom,” Henry said. “I taught a lot of those classes. I provided a lot of professional development in schools. It’s what the chunk of my career has been and what my passion is.”
When she began in Osage post-COVID-19, it was her first year in general education. However, she brought what she knew into the classroom.
“I incorporated all of this in fifth grade,” Henry said. “Every day it’s part of what I do. But to be a big part of the beginning of this program and to help develop it, it’s challenging and it really interests me, and it uses my strengths in those social and emotional needs, targeting kids that need that extra help and a little bit of extra support. So I’m really excited.”
Middle school can be a difficult time.
“Kids in elementary are learning how to learn,” Henry said. “By middle school, they know what school’s about, they know the expectations and what to do. However, their bodies and their brains are changing. And so they need to figure out the coping and the skills they need to be successful in high school.
“I think this is a prime time to teach them those executive functioning and study skills. Kids don’t automatically know how to study. We need to teach that. How to stay organized, which can be challenging for a lot of kids.”
“I hope a program like this can not only sustain that, but expand it and let it grow. Having positivity and that social and emotional growth for kids, especially the kids that struggle. It’s just exciting.
Leichsenring says it takes specific qualities to do this position well. Henry says she picked Osage because of its culture and the support of the administration.
Henry has a background in special education, but that does not mean the students she’s serving will be identified for special education.
They will take it on a student by student basis, developing a screening process. They believe that to be affective, they cannot serve half of the student body, but at first they must focus on a smaller group and track these students’ growth and progress. It will be fluid because those in program might develop skills and grow out of the program. That is the goal.
“I would say this would be a group of students that don’t currently receive special education support,” Leichsenring said. “But it’s a case-by-case basis about how qualifies.”
Once a student is identified, working in coordination with parent and family should yield the most progress. Social awareness skills carry over from within the school building.
“I had some people say, ‘Why didn’t you just hire another guidance counselor or social worker?’ That’s really not what this position is. The point is this person is doing those small, direct lessons, but is getting to partner with our social worker or our guidance counselor. It’s just an additional support, but not in place of.”
“I firmly believe it’s our duty to serve every student that walks through our door, regardless of ability, experience, trauma, family background, home life. And every kid learns differently. Kids need this. It’s the decision that’s best for the kids.”
