Photos will be taken of 4-H and FFA members whose exhibits in the Cedar River Complex Events Center have been chosen for the Iowa State Fair.

Photographs are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the CRC Events Center.

Participants are reminded to arrive on time in order to be included in the photos.

