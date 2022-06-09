Studebaker drivers club to tour Forest City area, be on display at Pilot Knob

A classic car tour featuring Studebakers will visit Forest City and Clear Lake from June 17–19.

The Iowa Hawkeye Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club will tour the area. The Chapter is chartered under the international Studebaker Drivers Club and has been active since 1972. With members all over the state and beyond, they hold two tours a year and monthly meetings throughout the state.

Studebaker vehicles from the 1950s and 1960s will be on this tour. The public is welcome to visit the members and their vehicles. The Saturday tour includes a drive from Clear Lake through Fertile and an afternoon display at Pilot Knob State Park in Forest City. They will also be displayed at Heritage Park with the Oliver/Hart-Parr Tractor National Summer Show. Anyone interested in Studebakers and the company's history is welcome to join the Chapter.

Studebaker dealerships were common in America; nearly every town had a dealership selling wagons and then motorized vehicles. In 1852, the Studebaker brothers built horse-drawn buggies, carriages, and wagons. Their wagons were a primary mode of transportation as the nation migrated westward. Several U.S. Presidents used Studebaker carriages.

In 1902, Studebaker started building electric automobiles, but soon went to gasoline power. By 1915, Studebaker was producing more than 45,000 cars annually. Wagon production also continued until 1919. In 1928, Studebaker acquired Pierce-Arrow. Studebaker faced temporary receivership in 1933, but was on the road to recovery in 1934.

During WWII, Studebaker produced trucks and radial engines for aircraft. After the war, automobile and truck production resumed, and by the 1950s, Studebaker offered their famed bullet-nose design. During the last half of the 1950s, Studebaker introduced their family of Hawks, merged with Packard, and in 1959, responded to the growing demand for a more compact family car with the Lark.

In 1963 Studebaker released the Avanti, Lark, Champion light-duty truck, and postal vans. Production ceased at the South Bend, Indiana, plant in 1964. It continued in Canada until 1966. The Avanti Motor Company continued to build the Avanti II in South Bend until 1987, when production and redesign moved to Ohio, then Georgia, and on to Cancun, Mexico, where production of the Avanti ceased in March 2006.

