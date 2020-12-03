Stone named Vice Chair of House Economic Growth Committee

Iowa House Representative-Elect Henry Stone, a Forest City Republican, will serve as the Vice Chair of the House Economic Growth Committee during Iowa's 89th General Assembly.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Economic Development Committee to help serve Iowans as we move our great state forward and to get the needed resources into the hands of our business owners and entities,” said Stone in a news release issued by Iowa House Republicans.

Stone was recently elected to his first term in the Iowa House this fall. He will represent Iowa House District 7.

“Representative-Elect Stone understands the importance of economic growth, especially in rural areas, and will work to ensure that Iowa is able to attract new businesses that will create jobs. I am confident that he will excel in this new role,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley, who announced Stone's committee appointment.

The legislative session begins on Jan. 11, 2021.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

