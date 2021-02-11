Stone moves 501(c)3 school district reporting bill through Iowa House

On Feb. 10, Republican Rep. Henry Stone of Forest City moved his first piece of legislation through the Iowa House.

His legislation, known as House File 386, removes the requirement for school districts to annually report the expenditures, revenues and activities of a 501(c)3 corporation to the Department of Education.

“This bill is a simple step in eliminating needless reporting requirements for our school districts to cut red tape and make their jobs easier,” said Stone. “I am honored to serve House District 7 in the Iowa House and I was honored to run my first bill successfully through the House.”

HF 386 passed the House with a unanimous vote of 94-0

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0